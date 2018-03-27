Transform your home into an indoor/outdoor paradise. Here are the top outdoor design trends for 2018 so you can start revamping your backyard.

1. Outdoor Kitchen

Outdoor kitchens are perfect for entertaining. Outdoor kitchens can include their own range, a beer cooler, a bar, and a long table so you can entertain your friends at a dinner party under the stars. Outdoor furniture is classy and can give indoor furniture a run for its money, so an outdoor kitchen can look just like an extension of the house. There are countless outdoor kitchen designs that can open up your living space.

2. Koi Ponds

Koi ponds and Zen gardens are one way that you can instill a sense of peace in your living space. They are simple to install and it’s relaxing to watch the fish move through the water. This is a part of the Buddhist trend of mindfulness, living in the present moment, spreading across backyards in 2018. Your backyard can feel like a private spa, a perfect getaway from the rest of the world.

3. Fire Pits

There’s something inviting and relaxing about a fire pit with chairs around it, reminiscent of the days spent around the fireplace. The warmth of a fire pit naturally invites people to sit and watch the flames. This is a wonderful place to host an understated get-together or just hang out with the family. It’s also the perfect place to curl up under a blanket with a book and a glass of wine.

4. Eco-Gardens

Planting an ecological garden is one way to lessen our carbon footprint. There’s also a trend in growing our own food in our backyards as a way to provide for ourselves and our families. Local plants are best in our backyards, and creating sustainable living with our available space is on trend for 2018.

5. Aesthetic Paving

There are a variety of different tiles available depending on your personal taste both in an aesthetic sense and in the ability to incorporate touch in your backyard. For example, different textures of tile will feel different on bare feet when you use your outdoor space during the summer. Some paving tiles varieties include limestone, wood accents varied textures.

6. Bright Colors

People are no longer shying away from bold color statements in their outdoor areas. Adding bright, Caribbean-influenced colors will bring a sense of the tropics to your outdoor living space.

7. Connectivity

People like to bring their entertainment along with them everywhere they go, and this is also true of outdoor living spaces. Televisions will be a part of the outdoor areas of many homes, and the wifi will still work out on the patio. There will be speakers hidden in plants around the garden or pool.

8. Copper

Copper elements and accents have seen in kitchens everywhere. This will extend into outdoor living spaces in 2018. People are discarding the bright stainless steel and are choosing copper because it is natural and antique looking. It also offers a natural weathered look into an outdoor space.

9. Outdoor Bedrooms

One of the most popular types of luxury accommodation on is an outdoor bedroom. This is a great way to reconnect with nature and enjoy the sounds of the outdoors. As long as you have the right kind of sloping roof, you’ll be able to sleep peacefully even if it rains. Bali huts are a great way to add a touch of the tropics to your living area. It’s a combination of camping and a luxury vacation right in your own backyard.

10. Pergolas

Freestanding gardens offer shade and an open lattice where vines can be grown. They are a graceful addition to any yard. Today’s pergolas will also offer heating for cooler nights, remote-controlled louvers, and low-maintenance options that don’t require a lot of upkeep to look fantastic year-round.

There are so many options for creating your perfect backyard retreat that you’ll be able to find a design that speaks to you. Whatever your interests, there’s a perfect outdoor design out there for you.