Top 10 Spring Home Improvement Tips

The long winter is finally starting to come to an end. As the harsh winter winds start giving way to warm spring breezes, your mind turns to the home improvement and maintenance work you couldn’t do in the heavy snow and blustery weather.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the top ten spring home improvement tips for you to keep an eye on this year. These tips will help you bring your home out of the winter season without any issues.

1. Take a Look at Your Roof

After all the months of cold, snow, ice, rain and wind, the first thing you need to do is inspect your roof for any potential damage. Also, look around for any areas of buildup from tree debris. Things like pine needles can really bunch up over the winter.

When doing your roof inspection, look with a very critical eye for issues such as missing shingles, shingle shifting or cracked shingles. While major roofing projects are normally better off left to a professional, you may be able to do a simple single replacement on your own.

2. Inspect the Siding

Walk around your house and take a close look at your exterior siding. This is typically a much easier job than inspecting your roof.

Take a little walk and look for any areas of obvious damage to the siding. Pay specific attention to areas by downspouts and under eaves. If you notice areas of water stain, it typically indicates that the gutters don’t have enough runoff from the roof.

This will need to be adjusted to prevent further damage to the siding.

3. Look at All Your Windows

Having windows that are properly sealed is important during all seasons of the year. In the winter, well-sealed windows help keep out the cold air while keeping in the warm. In the spring and summer, these windows do the same job by keeping out warm and hot air while keeping in the cool conditioned air.

Well-sealed windows will decrease your summer cooling bills while keeping indoor temperatures from major fluctuations.

When you do your window inspection, check that all your weather stripping and caulking remained in place throughout the winter season. If your windows were experiencing a high amount of condensation in the winter months, it’s a sign that they’re not properly sealed and may need to be replaced.

4. Check for Leaks

As we head into spring, it’s the perfect time to start checking for any faucets or drains that leak. To do this, get down on your hands and knees and inspect areas under bathroom and kitchen sinks. As you check for signs of obvious leaks, also look for clogged drains or pipes that sweat or need to be replaced.

Also check pipe and hose connections on and around your washing machine and dishwasher. Make sure there aren’t any bulges, cracks or signs of dampness.

5. AC Check

If you have a central AC unit in your house, it’s time to make sure that it’s in proper working condition. It’s important that you check all hose connections and change out the filter before you start using it again.

For those that aren’t comfortable doing this on their own, just get in touch with a local HVAC service business.

6. The Attic

As you’ve probably experienced for yourself, the hot months of the summer attract a lot of insects and bugs. This is especially true in your attic if they’re given the right environment.

Before things start to heat up, check the attic for any signs of a potential infestation. While you’re up there, take a look around for signs of mold. Any obvious black or grey patches might indicate the presence of mold.

Proper ventilation and good insulation are needed in your attic to deter the growth of mold. Take care of this now and you won’t need to worry about it later in the summer.

7. Basement Condition

When you inspect the basement of your home, check for signs of moisture and dampness. This might suggest high levels of humidity that are caused by poor ventilation. You should run a dehumidifier to help clear out dampness.

Take a close look at the base of each wall for potential evidence of water penetration or cracking. There could be simple repair work for you to do, or it may require the help of a pro.

Also, check your exposed framing for any signs of tunneling in the wood. This would indicate an insect infestation that requires your immediate attention.

8. Deck and Patio Condition

Your patios and decks are going to need some TLC after all the snow and ice. The exposure to cold and moisture is hard on these wood surfaces.

Look around for any loose, splintered or warped boards that need attention. Remove any debris that has accumulated between boards. If the paint or finish is dull or faded, spring is the best time to re-paint, stain and reseal your patio or deck.

9. Spring Lawn Care

Your home isn’t ready for summer until your lawn is ready for summer. Once the snow melts, spend time raking your yard to remove all dead leaves, branches and other debris from trees. This helps avoid “suffocating” the grass buried beneath.

Take a look at your outdoor water system including faucets, pipes and sprinklers so that you know they’re all in good working condition.

10. Break Out the Patio Furniture

If you’re like most, you probably put all of your patio furniture into storage during the winter months. Now is the best time to bring it out, wipe it down and clean it with mild detergent.

Get Your Home Ready for Spring and Summer

Unfortunately, winter doesn’t end right after Christmas. But fortunately, it’s finally coming to an end now. Get ahead of the game this year by following these ten spring home improvement and maintenance tips as soon as the last pile of snow melts.