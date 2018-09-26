Recipes for National Pancake Day

Pancakes make the perfect breakfast food, snack, and even dinner. There are many different options when it comes to making your favorite pancake. Enjoy some dairy-free, gluten-free, egg-free, and nut-free options below along with some traditional, delicious pancakes.

Classic Chocolate Chip Pancakes



Enjoy a classic staple, chocolate chip pancakes. Even dust with powdered sugar and top with whip cream for a sweet treat.

Ingredients

• 1 ¼ Cup Flour

• 1 Tbsp Sugar

• ½ Tsp Cinnamon

• ¼ Tsp Salt

• 1 Tbsp Baking Powder

• 2 Large Eggs

• 1 Cup Whole Milk

• 4 Tbsp Butter

• ½ Tsp Vanilla

• ½ Cup Chocolate Chips

Directions

1) Preheat your griddle and combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl.

2) Mix together the wet ingredients in a separate bowl.

3) Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until the texture of the batter is smooth throughout.

4) Fold in your chocolate chips.

5) Scoop some of the batter onto the griddle into the size pancake you desire.

6) Once the pancake starts to bubble flip the pancake and cook the other side.

7) Remove the pancake and enjoy.

Simple Sweet Potato Pancakes



Try this healthy sweet potato pancake option; it’s an easy as this quick recipe. This recipe is also dairy-free and gluten free.

Ingredients

• 2 Large Eggs

• 1 Large Roasted Sweet Potato

• ½ Tsp Cinnamon

• ¼ Tsp Nutmeg

Directions

1) Pre-heat your griddle to medium-high heat.

2) After roasting a sweet potato and letting it cool, remove and discard the skin of the potato.

3) Mash the potato in a medium-sized bowl.

4) Add the eggs, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the mixture.

5) Whisk the ingredients together.

6) Coat your pan with a little bit of oil and spoon the batter onto the griddle.

7) Let each side cook for about 3 minutes, then enjoy these delicious, healthy pancakes.

Egg-Free Banana Pancake Recipe



These banana pancakes are not only delicious, but they can also be made without eggs if you have an allergy. This recipe is both egg-free and nut free.

Ingredients

• 1 Large Ripe, Mashed Banana

• 1 Tbsp Oil

• 1 Tsp Vanilla

• 1 ¼ Cup Milk

• ¼ Tsp Cinnamon

• ½ Cup All Purpose Flour

• ¾ Cup Whole Wheat Flour

• 1 Tsp Baking Powder

• ¼ Tsp Salt

Directions

1) Mash the banana in a large bowl until smooth.

2) Mix in oil, vanilla, and milk and stir until ingredients are distributed throughout.

3) Add all of the dry ingredients to the mixture and stir well.

4) This batter may have a few lumps but that is okay.

5) Preheat griddle to medium heat and lightly oil it.

6) Spoon out batter onto the griddle in your desired size.

7) Each side of the pancake should cook for about 2 minutes or until the pancake is a little crispy.

8) If desired you can serve this pancake with extra sliced bananas on top, as well as syrup and a little bit of whipped cream.

French Toast Pancakes



Want to combine two of your favorite breakfast options? This is the perfect way to eat pancakes and French toast!

Ingredients to make the Pancake Portion

• 1 Cup Flour

• 2 Tbsp Sugar

• 1 Tsp Baking Power

• ½ Tsp Baking Soda

• ¼ Tsp Salt

• 1 Tsp Cinnamon

• 1 Cup Buttermilk or Whole Milk

• 1 Large Egg

• 1 Tsp Vanilla

• 2 Tbsp Oil

Ingredients to make the French Toast Portion

• 2 Large Eggs

• ½ Cup Whole Milk

• ½ Tsp Cinnamon

Directions

1) In a medium bowl combine the dry ingredients for the pancake portion of the recipe.

2) In a smaller bowl combine the wet ingredients for the pancake portion of the recipe. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients until mixed well.

3) Preheat the griddle to medium heat and coat with a little bit of oil.

4) Spoon the batter onto the griddle, once hot, and cook about 2 minutes on each side or until each side is golden brown.

5) The pancakes are finished, but to truly make them French toast pancakes you need to let them cool for about 5-10 minutes.

6) While the pancakes are cooling combine the ingredients to make the French toast potion in a small bowl.

7) After the pancakes have cooled, dip each pancake in the French toast mixture and let each side sit for about 10 seconds.

8) Place each pancake on the griddle and cook for about 2 minutes per side.

9) Serve these pancakes with warm maple syrup, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.

Apple Walnut Pancakes



If you are looking for a healthier option when it comes to pancakes look no further than this Apple Walnut Pancake recipe. Enjoy the sweet apples and crunchy nuts.

Ingredients

• 1 Cup All-Purpose Flour

• 1 Cup Whole Wheat Flour

• 2 Tsp Baking Powder

• 1 Tsp Salt

• 2 Tbsp Brown Sugar

• 2 Large Egg Whites

• 1 Large Egg

• 2 Cups Milk

• 2 Tbsp Olive Oil

• 1 Medium-Large Apple (Peeled and Chopped)

• ½ Cup Chopped Walnuts

Directions

1) In a large bowl combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, and brown sugar.

2) In a separate bowl combine the wet ingredients and whisk together.

3) Add these wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until they are just blended.

4) Fold in the apples and walnuts.

5) Heat the griddle to medium heat and lightly coat with oil.

6) Spoon out the batter to your desired size pancakes and cook about 2 minutes per side or until each side is golden brown.

7) These pancakes are served great with maple syrup and additional chopped apples and walnuts on top if desired.

Birthday Cake Pancakes



These pancakes are sure to impress, they are sweet and delicious and taste just like a birthday cake.

Ingredients

• 1 ½ Cup All Purpose Flour

• 1 Cup Yellow or White Cake Mix (the store bought box works great)

• 1 Tsp Baking Powder

• ½ Tsp Baking Soda

• ¼ Tsp Salt

• 1 Tbsp Sugar

• 2 Large Eggs

• 1 ½ Cup Buttermilk (Whole Milk can be used also)

• ½ Cup Whole Milk

• 2 Tbsp Butter (Melted)

• 1 Tsp Vanilla

• ¼ Cup Sprinkles

Directions

1) In a large bowl combine the dry ingredients (excluding the sprinkles).

2) In a medium bowl combine the wet ingredients and whisk together.

3) Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir well.

4) Fold in the sprinkles. Pre-heat the griddle to medium heat and scoop the batter onto the griddle in your desired size pancakes.

5) Cook about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown and enjoy this colorful, sweet treat.

6) If you want something extra sweet, try serving these pancakes with icing.