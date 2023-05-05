Cinco de Mayo is a fun and festive holiday that celebrates Mexican culture and heritage. Tacos are a popular dish enjoyed on this day, and there are many creative and delicious ways to make them. Here are some fun taco recipes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo:

Grilled Steak Tacos: Marinate some steak in a blend of chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and lime juice. Grill the steak until it’s cooked to your liking, then slice it into thin strips. Serve the steak in warm tortillas with diced tomatoes, avocado, and fresh cilantro. Fish Tacos: Coat some white fish fillets in a blend of cornmeal, flour, and spices. Pan-fry the fish until it’s golden brown and crispy. Serve the fish in warm tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and a squeeze of lime. Vegetarian Tacos: Sauté some sliced bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a blend of spices, including cumin, chili powder, and smoked paprika. Serve the vegetables in warm tortillas with shredded cheese, salsa, and guacamole. Breakfast Tacos: Scramble some eggs and mix in some diced chorizo sausage and shredded cheese. Serve the egg mixture in warm tortillas with diced tomatoes, avocado, and hot sauce. Shrimp Tacos: Marinate some shrimp in a blend of lime juice, garlic, and chili powder. Grill the shrimp until they’re cooked through, then serve them in warm tortillas with diced avocado, mango salsa, and fresh cilantro. Pulled Pork Tacos: Slow cook some pork shoulder with a blend of spices, including cumin, chili powder, and oregano. Shred the pork and serve it in warm tortillas with diced onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.

No matter which recipe you choose, be sure to enjoy your Cinco de Mayo tacos with a cold margarita or cerveza!

Here are some local Long Island Restaurants serving up some delicious tacos!

Cara Cara – Farmingdale

Margarita’s Cafe – Locations throughout Suffolk & Nassau

Señor Taco – Locations throughout Suffolk

Besito – Huntington, Roslyn, and West Islip

Ole’s Fajitas – Wantagh

Guac Shop – Locations throughout Nassau

* Some of this text generated by ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI (https://openai.com/) accessed on 05/03/2023.