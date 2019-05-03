Spring Salads Made With Local Ingredients

Spring means it’s salad time! As the weather warms, salads are refreshing as well as helping to trim that waistline for the summer. Using tender spring greens mixed with fresh organic veggies make the best recipes. Try these spring salads made with local Long Island ingredients.
Radish Pea Delight Spring Salad
Salad Ingredients
Radishes
Fresh wax or green beans
Fresh sugar snap peas
Boiled egg(optional)
Real Bacon Bits (optional)
Water
Dressing Ingredients
Honey
Dried tarragon
Sea salt
Coarsely ground pepper
Directions
1. Boil an egg covered in water, using a saucepan for 3-5 minutes.
2. Set aside to cool.
3. Slice clean and trimmed radishes into thin discs
4. Prepare beans and peas by removing ends and strings from peas.
5. Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan using high heat on the stove.
6. Add green beans, cover, and simmer at a reduced heat for 4-5 minutes.
7. Remove lid and add sugar peas.
8. Cover and simmer for about 2-3 minutes or until both are tender but still crisp.
9. Drain.
10. Mix the beans, radishes, and peas together.
11. Slice the boiled egg and add to veggie mixture.
12. Sprinkle with bacon bits.
13. Blend tarragon, honey, salt, pepper into a dressing and pour over the veggie mixture.
14. Serve.
Sweet And Savory Spring Green Salad
Salad Ingredients
Boiled eggs
Crisp bacon
Fresh baby spinach
Fresh mushrooms
Onion
Kiwi
Fresh strawberries
Mandarin orange
Fresh coconut
Sliced roasted almonds
Seasoned croutons
Dressing Ingredients
Ketchup
Water
Extra virgin olive oil
Brown sugar
Raw cider vinegar
Spicy brown mustard
Minced garlic
Sea salt
Freshly ground pepper
Directions
1. Cut kiwi in half and spoon out the green center from the outer peel.
2. Slice kiwi and fresh strawberries and set aside.
3. Peel and section mandarin orange. Add to fruit mixture.
4. Peel and halve onion. Cut into very thin slices. Set aside separately from fruit.
5. Rinse spinach leaves, dry, and remove stems. Set aside.
6. Slice fresh mushrooms.
7. Add cold water to a small saucepan and add eggs. Make sure they are covered by the water.
8. Bring the eggs to a boil and remove the saucepan from the heat.
9. Cover, leaving eggs in hot water, and set aside for 15 minutes.
10. Remove the eggs from the saucepan and allow to cool.
11. When cool, peel the eggs, chop, and set aside.
12. Using a skillet, place on medium-high heat, add bacon and cook till crispy and brown.
13. Using paper towels, place bacon strips and drain off the excess bacon fat.
14. When cooled, crumble into small bits.
15. In a large salad bowl, place spinach leaves, onion, mushrooms, strawberries, kiwi, orange, and bacon. Toss together.
16. Sprinkle grated fresh coconut and almonds on top of salad mixture.
17. Using a different bowl, blend water, olive oil, cider vinegar, brown sugar, minced garlic, and spicy mustard. Salt and pepper to taste.
18. Drizzle over salad and top with croutons. Enjoy!
Pickle Me Tickled Spring Salad
Ingredients
Pickled Veggies
Unseasoned rice vinegar
Sugar
Sea salt
Baby carrots
Baby turnips
Chioggia Beets
Tender asparagus shoots
Salad Dressing Ingredients
Olive oil
Fresh lemon juice
Unseasoned rice vinegar
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Salad Greens
Mixed favorite seasonal tender greens
Tender herb leaves and blossoms
Directions
Pickled Vegetables
1. Chop carrots and turnips into small pieces.
2. Slice turnips thin using a veggie slicer.
3. In a small saucepan over high heat, bring the rice vinegar, sea salt, and sugar to a boil.
4. When blended, remove from heat and add prepared veggies.
5. Let sit in the hot pickling mixture for around 10 minutes or until slightly tender but still crisp.
6. Drain in a colander.
Salad Dressing
7. In a bowl, lightly blend rice vinegar, olive oil, and fresh lemon juice, sea salt, and freshly ground pepper to taste.
Salad
8. Place spring greens in a large salad bowl and toss. Add the pickled veggies and combine with greens. Season with salad dressing, garnish with fresh flowers, herbs and serve.
Hot Asparagus Salad With Redbud Flowers
Ingredients
Extra virgin olive oil
Fresh lemon juice
Soy sauce
Tender fresh asparagus spears
Fresh baby spinach leaves
Grated Parmesan cheese
*Seasoned slivered almonds
Fresh Redbud Flowers
Directions
1. In a large skillet, add olive oil, lemon juice, and soy sauce.
2. Bring to medium heat on the stovetop.
3. Add asparagus and sauté until slightly tender. Remove from heat.
4. In the same pan, slightly wilt the spinach leaves and remove.
5. Lay spinach leaves on a serving platter.
6. Top lightly with grated cheese.
7. Lay asparagus spears on top of cheese and spinach.
8. Sprinkle with almonds and Redbud flower.
9. Serve warm.
Fancy Spring Cobb Salad
Ingredients For Salad Dressing
Scallions
Fresh tarragon leaves with tender stems
Fresh chives
Fresh cilantro
Fresh parsley
Olive oil
White wine vinegar
Plain yogurt
Avocado
Sea salt
Freshly ground pepper
Ingredients For Salad
Boiled egg
Freshly ground black pepper
Rotisserie chicken
Little Gem lettuces
Fennel bulb
Pea Shoots
Red onion
Sliced roasted almonds
Bacon
Directions
Salad Dressing
1. Finely chop tarragon, cilantro, parsley, and scallions and place in blender or food processor.
2. Peel and add 1/4 avocado.
3. Add oil, vinegar, and yogurt,
4. Blend until dressing is smooth.
5. If too thick, add small amounts of water and blend until it looks like heavy cream in thickness.
6. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
7. Place in bowl or jar and chill.
Salad
8. In a medium heated skillet, place bacon strips and cook until they are crispy and evenly browned.
9. Remove and drain on paper towels.
10. When cooled, break into bacon crumbles. Set aside.
11. Remove chicken skin and meat from the bone.
12. Reserve skin.
13. Break chicken pieces into bite size pieces.
14. Tear chicken skin into small strips.
15. Place into the skillet with the bacon fat.
16. Cook on medium heat until crisp and golden brown, about 6-8 minutes.
17. Remove and drain on paper towels.
18. Divide the lettuce and place on a platter.
19. Sprinkle 1/2 of the dressing on the lettuce leaves with a bit of salt and pepper.
20. Chop fennel and onion into thin slices.
21. Top the lettuce with the chicken pieces, fennel, onion, remaining avocado, and pea shoots.
22. Add salt and pepper.
23. Add remaining dressing over salad and top with chicken skin and bacon bits.
24. Serve and enjoy.