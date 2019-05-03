Spring Salads Made With Local Ingredients

Spring means it’s salad time! As the weather warms, salads are refreshing as well as helping to trim that waistline for the summer. Using tender spring greens mixed with fresh organic veggies make the best recipes. Try these spring salads made with local Long Island ingredients.

Radish Pea Delight Spring Salad

Salad Ingredients

Radishes

Fresh wax or green beans

Fresh sugar snap peas

Boiled egg(optional)

Real Bacon Bits (optional)

Water

Dressing Ingredients

Honey

Dried tarragon

Sea salt

Coarsely ground pepper

Directions

1. Boil an egg covered in water, using a saucepan for 3-5 minutes.

2. Set aside to cool.

3. Slice clean and trimmed radishes into thin discs

4. Prepare beans and peas by removing ends and strings from peas.

5. Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan using high heat on the stove.

6. Add green beans, cover, and simmer at a reduced heat for 4-5 minutes.

7. Remove lid and add sugar peas.

8. Cover and simmer for about 2-3 minutes or until both are tender but still crisp.

9. Drain.

10. Mix the beans, radishes, and peas together.

11. Slice the boiled egg and add to veggie mixture.

12. Sprinkle with bacon bits.

13. Blend tarragon, honey, salt, pepper into a dressing and pour over the veggie mixture.

14. Serve.

Sweet And Savory Spring Green Salad

Salad Ingredients

Boiled eggs

Crisp bacon

Fresh baby spinach

Fresh mushrooms

Onion

Kiwi

Fresh strawberries

Mandarin orange

Fresh coconut

Sliced roasted almonds

Seasoned croutons

Dressing Ingredients

Ketchup

Water

Extra virgin olive oil

Brown sugar

Raw cider vinegar

Spicy brown mustard

Minced garlic

Sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

Directions

1. Cut kiwi in half and spoon out the green center from the outer peel.

2. Slice kiwi and fresh strawberries and set aside.

3. Peel and section mandarin orange. Add to fruit mixture.

4. Peel and halve onion. Cut into very thin slices. Set aside separately from fruit.

5. Rinse spinach leaves, dry, and remove stems. Set aside.

6. Slice fresh mushrooms.

7. Add cold water to a small saucepan and add eggs. Make sure they are covered by the water.

8. Bring the eggs to a boil and remove the saucepan from the heat.

9. Cover, leaving eggs in hot water, and set aside for 15 minutes.

10. Remove the eggs from the saucepan and allow to cool.

11. When cool, peel the eggs, chop, and set aside.

12. Using a skillet, place on medium-high heat, add bacon and cook till crispy and brown.

13. Using paper towels, place bacon strips and drain off the excess bacon fat.

14. When cooled, crumble into small bits.

15. In a large salad bowl, place spinach leaves, onion, mushrooms, strawberries, kiwi, orange, and bacon. Toss together.

16. Sprinkle grated fresh coconut and almonds on top of salad mixture.

17. Using a different bowl, blend water, olive oil, cider vinegar, brown sugar, minced garlic, and spicy mustard. Salt and pepper to taste.

18. Drizzle over salad and top with croutons. Enjoy!

Pickle Me Tickled Spring Salad

Ingredients

Pickled Veggies

Unseasoned rice vinegar

Sugar

Sea salt

Baby carrots

Baby turnips

Chioggia Beets

Tender asparagus shoots

Salad Dressing Ingredients

Olive oil

Fresh lemon juice

Unseasoned rice vinegar

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Salad Greens

Mixed favorite seasonal tender greens

Tender herb leaves and blossoms

Directions

Pickled Vegetables

1. Chop carrots and turnips into small pieces.

2. Slice turnips thin using a veggie slicer.

3. In a small saucepan over high heat, bring the rice vinegar, sea salt, and sugar to a boil.

4. When blended, remove from heat and add prepared veggies.

5. Let sit in the hot pickling mixture for around 10 minutes or until slightly tender but still crisp.

6. Drain in a colander.

Salad Dressing

7. In a bowl, lightly blend rice vinegar, olive oil, and fresh lemon juice, sea salt, and freshly ground pepper to taste.

Salad

8. Place spring greens in a large salad bowl and toss. Add the pickled veggies and combine with greens. Season with salad dressing, garnish with fresh flowers, herbs and serve.

Hot Asparagus Salad With Redbud Flowers

Ingredients

Extra virgin olive oil

Fresh lemon juice

Soy sauce

Tender fresh asparagus spears

Fresh baby spinach leaves

Grated Parmesan cheese

*Seasoned slivered almonds

Fresh Redbud Flowers

Directions

1. In a large skillet, add olive oil, lemon juice, and soy sauce.

2. Bring to medium heat on the stovetop.

3. Add asparagus and sauté until slightly tender. Remove from heat.

4. In the same pan, slightly wilt the spinach leaves and remove.

5. Lay spinach leaves on a serving platter.

6. Top lightly with grated cheese.

7. Lay asparagus spears on top of cheese and spinach.

8. Sprinkle with almonds and Redbud flower.

9. Serve warm.

Fancy Spring Cobb Salad

Ingredients For Salad Dressing

Scallions

Fresh tarragon leaves with tender stems

Fresh chives

Fresh cilantro

Fresh parsley

Olive oil

White wine vinegar

Plain yogurt

Avocado

Sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

Ingredients For Salad

Boiled egg

Freshly ground black pepper

Rotisserie chicken

Little Gem lettuces

Fennel bulb

Pea Shoots

Red onion

Sliced roasted almonds

Bacon

Directions

Salad Dressing

1. Finely chop tarragon, cilantro, parsley, and scallions and place in blender or food processor.

2. Peel and add 1/4 avocado.

3. Add oil, vinegar, and yogurt,

4. Blend until dressing is smooth.

5. If too thick, add small amounts of water and blend until it looks like heavy cream in thickness.

6. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

7. Place in bowl or jar and chill.

Salad

8. In a medium heated skillet, place bacon strips and cook until they are crispy and evenly browned.

9. Remove and drain on paper towels.

10. When cooled, break into bacon crumbles. Set aside.

11. Remove chicken skin and meat from the bone.

12. Reserve skin.

13. Break chicken pieces into bite size pieces.

14. Tear chicken skin into small strips.

15. Place into the skillet with the bacon fat.

16. Cook on medium heat until crisp and golden brown, about 6-8 minutes.

17. Remove and drain on paper towels.

18. Divide the lettuce and place on a platter.

19. Sprinkle 1/2 of the dressing on the lettuce leaves with a bit of salt and pepper.

20. Chop fennel and onion into thin slices.

21. Top the lettuce with the chicken pieces, fennel, onion, remaining avocado, and pea shoots.

22. Add salt and pepper.

23. Add remaining dressing over salad and top with chicken skin and bacon bits.

24. Serve and enjoy.