There is no denying that maple syrup is terrific on pancakes, but it can also add a unique flavoring and zest to a wide variety of dishes, by making boring foods exciting. Here are some mouthwatering ways to use maple syrup.

Pies

Maple syrup can enhanse the flavor of your pies, the way nutmeg and cinnamon can. You can add maple syrup directly into the pie as a replacement for molasses or you can drizzle it on top of the crust. If you are really feeling decadent, you can even make a maple syrup pie.

Bacon

Bacon candied with maple syrup is so good that once you have had it, you may never want to eat bacon without it again. First, cook the bacon until all the fat has been released but before it is crisp. Then, brush maple syrup on top of the bacon and continue cooking until it becomes crisp. You can also add some pepper or sprinkle some sugar for some additional flavor.

Old-Fashioned Cocktails

There is no law that says that you have to make an Old-Fashioned with sugar. Instead, take some maple syrup and pour into a rocks glass, along with lemon juice, orange juice and bitters. Then, mix in the bourbon and stir before filling the glass with ice and seltzer.

Popcorn

If you love hot-buttered popcorn, you will really love it with maple syrup added. Instead of warming the butter in the popcorn maker, heat it in a saucepan using medium heat and add some maple syrup. Then, once ready, pour it over the freshly cooked popcorn while adding seasonings such as sea salt and pepper. You can also use maple butter on lots of other dishes, such as vegetables and even fruit.

Add It to Yogurt

Yogurt is a healthy breakfast food, but it can get boring. You can sweeten up plain yogurt with a drizzle of maple syrup. You can even spice up some of your other breakfast staples. For example, mix maple syrup into your coffee and tea instead of using sugar. This is a great way to sweeten up your pumpkin spice latte or cinnamon coffee in the morning.

Monkey Bread

Everybody loves monkey bread, but not everyone realizes that you can make it without molasses or caramelized sugars. Using maple syrup instead will up the flavor tremendously. You can even add crispy bacon to create a one-of-a-kind taste that you will never forget. Serve for breakfast with a cup of coffee for a sweet start to the day.

Roast Vegetables

Bring out the flavor in vegetables such as Brussel sprouts, carrots and squash with maple syrup. Lightly drizzle maple syrup on your vegetables before roasting them in the oven. Drizzling maple syrup is a great way to get your children to eat their vegetables. You can also add maple syrup to baked beans or black beans to highlight their flavor and add some sweetness.