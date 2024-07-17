A Savory Summer Dessert Perfect for Sharing

Put delicious desserts back on the menu all summer long with savory favorites that don’t call for wasting sunny days in the kitchen. Single-serve solutions are perfect for sharing with guests, whether you’re hosting a pool party or calling over loved ones for a backyard barbecue.

This Peanut Butter Cookie Banana Pudding can be prepped first thing in the morning and refrigerated until it’s time for a treat. Portioned in 1/4-pint canning jars (or small, kid-proof cups to avoid a mess) for individual servings, you can simply break them out when the dessert bell dings and top them with whipped topping and extra cookies.

At 7 grams per serving, a nutrient-rich powerhouse like peanuts can put a better-for-you spin on summer sweets. They deliver the most protein of any nut and contain six essential – vitamin E, folate, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin and vitamin B6 – and seven essential minerals – phosphorus, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper and calcium.

Peanut Butter Cookie Banana Pudding

1 box (5.1 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix

3 cups cold milk

1 package (16 ounces) peanut butter sandwich cookies, divided

12 canning jars (1/4 pint each)

2-3 bananas

frozen whipped topping, thawed

In large measuring cup, whisk pudding mix and milk until thoroughly combined. Set aside to soft set, about 5 minutes.

Cut or break six cookies in half and set aside. Pour remainder of package in 1-gallon bag, seal it and use rolling pin to crush cookies.

Spoon layer of cookie crumbs in bottom of each jar, reserving some for topping. Top with layer of vanilla pudding. Cut one banana in half lengthwise and slice. Put layer of bananas on top of pudding. Top bananas with another layer of pudding. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Refrigerate until ready to serve. To serve, top with whipped topping and sprinkle with crushed cookies. Serve each with broken cookie half.

Note: Twelve 1/4-pint canning jars fit into disposable foil lasagna pan with clear lid for easy refrigeration and transportation.