Summertime means a lot of grilling. So why not try this yummy grilled dessert alongside your favorite grilled entrée?

Grilled Banana Pound Cake Kabobs

1 loaf (10 ¾ ounces) frozen pound cake, thawed and cubed

2 large bananas, cut into 1-inch slices

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Toppings of your choice

Alternately thread cake and bananas on metal skewers or soaked wooden skewers.

In small bowl, mix butter, brown sugar, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Brush mixture over kabobs.

Place kabobs on greased grill rack. Grill kabobs over medium heat, turning once.

Serve with ice cream topped with your favorite dessert topping.

Enjoy!