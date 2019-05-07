Mediterranean Meals to Incorporate Into Your Spring Menu

Try the recipes inspired by the fresh and invigorating flavors of the Mediterranean.

Easy Lamb Kebabs With Yogurt Sauce



Ingredients

• 3 tbsp minced red onion

• 3 tbsp minced parsley

• 3 tbsp minced cilantro

• 3 tbsp minced mint

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1 tsp paprika

• 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

• 1 pound ground lamb

• 1 tsp olive oil

• 1/2 cup plain yogurt

• 2 tsp lemon juice

• pinch of salt

Instructions

1) To form the kefta, or pieces of lamb for your kebabs, toss the onions, minced herbs (reserving one teaspoon of minced herbs to use in yogurt sauce later), garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper together in the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with a beater blade.

2) Mix until combined. (This can be done by hand using a meat/potato masher, but will take longer.) Add in the ground lamb and mix until all ingredients are well incorporated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and allow to chill for 30 minutes so that the mixture can firm and the seasonings can have time to mingle.

3) While you’re waiting for the mixture to chill, start on your yogurt sauce. Combine yogurt, remaining herbs, lemon juice, and salt in a small bowl. Cover and chill until serving.

4) Once the lamb mixture has chilled, use your hands to form the mixture into meatball shapes. Slide onto a skewer, and repeat until none of the mixture remains.

5) Heat a griddle or grill pan over medium-high heat and coat with oil. Once the oil is sizzling, add the skewers; cook until the meatball appears deep golden brown on one side, about 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until the meat is cooked through, roughly 3 to 4 minutes more.

6) Serve with yogurt sauce and fresh Naan bread, if desired.

Refreshing Lemon Pasta



Ingredients

• 450 g linguine pasta

• 3 tbsp butter

• 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 1/2 tsp hot pepper flakes

• 2 tbsp lemon zest

• 1/2 cup lemon juice

• 2 cups grated pecorino or Romano cheese,

• 3/4 tsp salt

• freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 1 cup chopped parsley

Instructions

1) Cook pasta until al dente. Drain and set aside, reserving 1 cup pasta water.

2) Melt butter with oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly to prevent burning. Add in pepper flakes and lemon zest and stir for another minute. If you prefer your dishes on the spicier side, feel free to up the recommended dosage on the pepper flakes. Stir in reserved cooking liquid.

3) Add pasta, lemon juice, cheese, and salt to the pan, tossing well to coat. Add parsley and toss. Serve with freshly ground black paper and additional cheese on top.