Daiquiri Day Recipes

The Daiquiri is a cool and refreshing cocktail that is made with rum, lime, and sugar or simple syrup. While the original recipe is rather basic, there have been many variations of this classic drink. Every year on July 19th this iconic cocktail is celebrated on National Daiquiri Day. Drinking establishments and home mixologists whip up their favorite versions of the icy cold daiquiri to honor the day. This cocktail is especially enjoyed during the dog days of summer when the air is hot and humid.

Daiquiris can be made two ways. The first involves using a cocktail shaker or a tall glass and a long bar spoon. The ingredients are poured over ice, shaken or stirred, and strained into a chilled cocktail glass. This concoction is clear and can be served as is or over fresh ice. The second, and more contemporary, way to make a daiquiri is to blend it with ice until frothy and cold, similar to an iced granita. This can be done in a standard kitchen blender or in a frozen daiquiri machine.

Let’s explore some classic and modern takes on a daiquiri that you can enjoy on National Daiquiri Day, starting with a classic recipe.

Classic Daiquiri Recipe

Ingredients:

• Ice cubes

• 1-1/2 ounces light rum

• 3/4 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice

• 1/4 ounce simple syrup

Directions:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the rum, lime juice, and simple syrup. Cover the shaker with the top or a glass and shake to combine and chill the ingredients. Remove the top. Place a strainer over the shaker and pour the cocktail into a chilled cocktail glass, such as a martini glass.

2. Serve with a fresh lime slice on the rim of the glass. You can also serve this over fresh ice on a particularly warm summer day.

Frozen Lime Daiquiri

You can double or triple this recipe to make a few at a time. You will need a blender to achieve the frothy, icy cold results. This recipe calls for the addition of triple sec. Triple sec is a liqueur made from the dried peels of Curaçao oranges.

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup of ice

• 2 ounces light rum

• 1/2 ounce triple sec

• 1-1/2 ounces fresh lime juice

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

Directions:

1. Add to a blender the ice, rum, triple sec, lime juice, and simple syrup. Blend until just smooth and frothy.

2. Pour into a margarita or short Collins glass and serve with a lime wedge.

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

For this recipe you can use fresh or frozen strawberries. Fresh strawberries will hold up a bit better when blended. They also taste a bit less sweet.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup of ice

• 2 ounces light or golden rum

• 1/2 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice

• 1 ounce simple syrup

• 2 or 3 whole strawberries + 1 for garnish

• Mint for garnish

Directions:

1. Add to a blender the ice, rum, lime juice, simple syrup, and strawberries. Blend until just smooth and frothy.

2. Pour into a stemmed margarita glass and garnish with a fresh strawberry and mint leaf.

Creamy Banana and Coconut Daiquiri

This recipe should make 2 drinks. You can serve this daiquiri in mason jars with a straw.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups of ice

• 3 ounces of light or spiced rum

• 1 large banana, cut into large chunks

• 1/2 cup coconut milk

• Juice of 1/2 of a lime

• 2 tablespoons superfine sugar (more for a sweeter version)

Directions:

1. Add to a blender the ice, rum, banana, coconut milk, lime juice, and sugar. Blend until creamy, like a smoothie.

2. Pour into tall Collins glasses or mason jars to serve. Add a straw.

Pink Grapefruit Daiquiri

This version of a daiquiri is attractive with its clear pink hue. It is both tart and sweet.

Ingredients:

• Ice cubes

• 1-1/2 ounces white rum

• 1 ounce fresh pink grapefruit juice

• 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup or agave nectar syrup

Directions:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the rum, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and syrup. Cover the shaker with the top or a glass and shake to combine and chill the ingredients. Remove the top. Place a strainer over the shaker and pour the cocktail into a chilled cocktail glass, such as a martini glass.

2. Serve with a twist of grapefruit peel on the rim of the glass. You can also serve this over fresh ice on a particularly warm summer day.

Pineapple Daiquiri with Coconut Rum

Ingredients:

• Ice cubes

• 3/4 ounce amber rum

• 3/4 ounce coconut rum

• 1-1/2 ounces pineapple juice

• 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

• 1/4 ounce simple syrup

• Crushed ice for serving

• Fresh pineapple slice for garnish

Directions:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the rums, pineapple juice, lime juice, and syrup. Cover the shaker with the top or a glass and shake to combine and chill the ingredients. Remove the top. Place a strainer over the shaker and pour the cocktail into a tumbler filled with crushed ice. This may give you 2 smaller cocktails.

2. Serve with a slice of pineapple on the rim of the glass. Add a maraschino cherry for color, if desired.