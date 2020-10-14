Best Fall Dessert Recipes

Get ready to fall in love with these amazing seasonal dessert recipes. These sweet treats capture the spicy, smoky and sweet flavors of autumn. From apple crisp to pumpkin cheesecake bars, you’re sure to wow your guests this year with these recipes.

Nice Spice Ginger Cookies

Like sweets with a bite to them? These soft ginger cookies offer a nice zesty sweetness.

Prep Time: 15 min

Bake Time: 10 min

Makes 2 dozen cookies.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 egg

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup molasses

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp salt

Turbinado sugar for coating

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine softened butter and sugar until creamed. Once smooth texture forms, add the egg and molasses. In a separate bowl, combine flour with the spices and baking soda. Once combined thoroughly, add to the creamed mixture in tablespoon portions gradually.

3. Once the mixture looks like cookie dough, roll into 1-inch balls and roll in the turbinado sugar. Put them on a greased cookie sheet (or parchment paper lined sheet).

4. Bake until slightly browned and puffy for about 10 minutes. Remove from tray and place on wire racks to cool for at least 10 minutes.

Autumn Apple Crisp

This apple crisp is simple, delicious, and best served with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Prep Time: 25 min

Bake Time: 40 min

Ingredients:

10 cups of cut apple slices (gala apples taste great with this recipe)

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 cup water

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup all-purpose flour (for topping)

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup butter, melted

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Arrange sliced apples in a greased glass 9 x 13 inch baking pan.

3. Mix sugar, 2 tablespoons of flour, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Sprinkle over apples. Pour water over the apples.

4. In a separate bowl, combine oats, flour, baking soda, baking powder, brown sugar and melted butter. Crumble the mixture evenly over the apples.

5. Bake for 45 minutes or until starts to crisp on top.

6. Don’t forget to serve with your favorite scoop of vanilla!

Cinnamon Honey Bee Bars

A dessert made for a cup of tea or coffee in the morning.

Prep Time: 20 min

Bake Time: 10 min

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 egg

1/3 cup honey

3/4 cup canola oil (or some other neutral oil)

1 cup white sugar

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup chopped walnuts

Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons mayo

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp water

Chopped walnuts for decoration

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat sugar, oil, honey and egg until combined.

3. Prepare in a separate bowl, the dry ingredients (except the walnuts). Gradually beat this mixture into the wet mixture until smooth texture forms.

4. Add walnuts in and mix in with a spoon.

5. Spread the mixture into a greased 15 x 11 inch baking pan. Bake 10 minutes or until golden brown color.

6. Cool on a wire rack for at least 10 minutes.

7. Prepare glaze in a bowl. Mix all ingredients together. Glaze can be as thin or thick as you want (just add less or more water for your preferred consistency). Sprinkle walnuts on top.

8. Be sure it is set before you cut the bars. You can refrigerate bars for up to one week. Freeze up to 1 month.

Lil’ Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

There’s no fall dessert recipe list without some pumpkin desserts featured! This recipe brings out the best in the pumpkin.

Prep Time: 30 min

Bake Time: 25 min

Cooling Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

3 tbsp white sugar

4 tbsp melted butter

Cheesecake Layer:

8 oz cream cheese, softened (1 packet typically)

1/4 cup full fat sour cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

Pumpkin Layer:

3 egg yolks

15 oz can pumpkin puree

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp pumpkin spice mix

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 envelope unflavored gelatin (typically 1 tbsp)

1/3 cup cold water

1/3 cup white sugar

3 egg whites

Topping:

2 cups whipping cream

1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter. Spread out into a 8 x 8 inch baking tray lined with foil or parchment paper.

3. In another small bowl, use a hand mixer to combine cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla extract until smooth texture forms. Add eggs in one at a time. Pour mixture over the crust. Put in oven for 25 min or until the mixture is set. Let cool on wire rack for at least 15 minutes.

4. Separate three remaining eggs for pumpkin layer in two bowls. Combine yolks, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, milk, salt, pumpkin pie spice mix, and cinnamon in a medium sauce pan. Place over medium heat and cook for about 10 minutes. Whisk often. Remove from heat and add the vanilla extract.

5. In a microwave-safe bowl, sprinkle gelatin over cold water. Let stand for one minute. Microwave for 20 seconds. Gelatin should be dissolved by that point. Stir it into the pumpkin mixture and put aside.

6. Using a double boiler, mix the sugar and egg whites. Beat with an electric mixer on low for about 30 seconds. Put over boiling water. Beat this at a high speed for 7 minutes (find someone to take turns with!) You know it’s done when the mixture is forming stiff peaks and has a shiny texture. Remove from heat. Beat an additional 1 to 2 minutes on high.

7. Fold the pumpkin mixture over the cream cheese layer. Refrigerate this for one hour or until firm.

8. Whip the whipping cream in a clean bowl on high speed until peaks form. Add spice and whip until combined.