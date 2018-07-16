How to Dress for Work When It’s Hot Out

It’s hot outside, but you still have to go to work. What can you do to make yourself more comfortable in the office when the warm weather hits? Here are some tips and tricks to keep you cool as a cucumber when everyone around you is suffering in the summer heat.

Wear Light-Colored Clothing

During the hot weather, wear clothing that is light in color. Think white, beige, light yellow, cream, or peach. Light colors reflect light rather than absorb it. Keep cool this summer by wearing whites and pastels.

Buy Fabrics in Natural, Light Fabrics

Synthetic materials don’t allow your skin to breathe. Try to buy natural, light fabrics such as cotton. You will perspire less, and stay comfortable and confident. Light fabrics, especially in light colors, will be your best bet for staying cool at work.

Choose the Right Styles

Dresses are one piece, so they make dressing for success easy. A well-tailored dress with short sleeves and a flowing skirt will keep you smiling in the hot weather. Just slip on your dress and a pair of sandals, and you are ready to go.

Use Prints to Dress it Up

If you want to wear short-sleeved shirts, choose print fabrics. Prints look dressier than solids. For example, a polka-dotted shell will look more appropriate for the office than a white ribbed tank top. By purchasing dressier-looking pieces, you’ll be able to wear clothes that cover less but are still office appropriate.

Dress in Layers

Wear a light blouse over your tank or shell, and then you have the option to take off a layer when appropriate. If you’re alone in your office, you may be able to take off the blouse layer while doing your work. If you go to a meeting or are cold from air-conditioning, you can put it back on. Dressing in layers gives you the option to cover up when necessary.

Balance Your Outfit

The key to looking comfortable at work without revealing too much is to balance out your outfits. If you are wearing a shorter skirt, wear a light-colored, long-sleeved cotton blouse to cover your arms. If you want to go sleeve-less, consider a jumpsuit without sleeves. You’ll be cool because your arms are exposed, but the rest of you will be classy and covered. If you wear a shell with no sleeves, wear wide-legged trousers that will keep you cool. Basically, if you are uncovered in one area, cover the others so that you still look professional.

Wear Jewelry

Put on some jewelry, such as a necklace, watch, or bracelet to make your outfit look more upscale and professional. If you’re able to wear a split skirt, short-sleeved blouse, and sandals, add some jewelry to make it office appropriate.

Don’t Skip the Hair and Makeup

Just because your boss lets you wear casual clothes in the summer doesn’t mean you can look like you’re headed for the beach. Style your hair as you normally would and the same goes for your makeup. Remember, part of looking professional is being put together for both clients and coworkers.

Pay Attention to the Details

If your office allows you to wear sandals, make sure your pedicure looks good, nothing looks worse than chipped nail polish. The same goes for your manicure; it should always look good. Keep in mind that even though it’s summer, you’re still at work, superiors, clients, and coworkers will still be looking at you, and your workplace attire needs to be acceptable.

Change Your Hairstyle

Use summer as an opportunity to change up your hairstyle. A shorter pixie cut or bob may be cooler, and can often be easier to manage. If you don’t want to say goodbye to your long locks, braid your hair or putting it up into a bun for work. This will keep your hair out of your face, off your neck and help to keep you cool. Long hair worn down is simply too hot for the summer heat.

Take a Cue from Your Boss and Coworkers

Sometimes it’s hard to tell what to wear during the hot weather, especially if your company is small and doesn’t have a dress code. Check out what your boss wears during the summer months as well as your coworkers. If no one is wearing shorts or sandals, chances are they are not acceptable at your particular workplace

Follow these tips and tricks and keep it stylish and cool all summer long.