6 Ways to Weatherize Your Home

A changing of the seasons may mean adjustments to your routine and updates to your home decor, but it also brings maintenance and upgrade opportunities for homeowners. As temperatures shift and seasonal weather rolls in, weatherizing can help you conserve energy, save money and improve comfort all while protecting the exterior (and interior) of your home from the elements. (Family Features)

This checklist from the door experts at Masonite, a global industry leader in interior and exterior doors and door systems, can help you keep the outdoors out.

Have Heating and Cooling Systems Inspected

Turn to the professionals to have your furnace and air conditioning inspected before temperatures change. They can make sure the system is working properly so you can have heat or cool air when you need it while conducting safety checks to keep your family safe from carbon monoxide leaks and other hazards. Plus, having your system inspected before any extreme weather means necessary repairs can be completed before you’re relying on it for comfort.

Trim Trees

Your trees and shrubs might provide a beautiful aesthetic in spring and summer, but winter weather can turn them into hazards for your home. Heavy winds and snow and ice buildup can cause branches to break off and damage roofs, windows and more. Some experts recommend waiting until leaves fall to prune; be sure to research the types of trees on your property and understand the best maintenance methods to keep them healthy without putting your home at risk.

Replace Your Front Door

Living in a comfortable, energy-efficient home starts with keeping out rain, wind, cold and heat. For a protected and weather-proof home, consider replacing your front door with a premium alternative like the Masonite Performance Door System, designed to keep the outside out and the inside in. Available with a variety of exterior fiberglass doors in a multitude of styles, colors and finishes, including multiple glass options, the system’s industry-leading 4-Point Performance Seal provides superior energy efficiency, performance and comfort. Plus, the system is backed by a 10-year limited full replacement warranty and available at home improvement retailers nationwide. Additional benefits include:

• A square edge door fits perfectly into its frame for a solid, energy efficient seal.

• A self-adjusting sill maintains its seal, adapting to imperfect or changing conditions.

• Adaptive weatherstripping made of high-end, low-wick memory foam snaps back into shape when bent or twisted, stopping air and water in its tracks.

• Enhanced corner pads stop upward water pressure and form a tight seal between sill, door panel and frame.

Clear Gutters

While it’s a bit of a dirty job, clearing gutters of debris and buildup like leaves and twigs keeps the system running as it should. Gutters can’t properly drain when they’re blocked, which means water isn’t being diverted properly. This leads to water spilling over and can cause problems ranging from mold or mildew to larger issues like foundation damage.

Secure Outdoor Furniture

It may cause a bit of sadness putting patio furniture away for the season, but it’s an important step in protecting both the furniture itself and your home from high winds that can pick up during colder months or increased moisture during the rainy season. Some pieces may need stored away while others can simply be covered, but make sure to clean and carefully dry to avoid mold and mildew growth beforehand. Take advantage of the opportunity to thoroughly clean grease and grime off grill grates, repair damaged furniture items and clear the entire area of dirt and debris so everything’s ready to be dusted off and enjoyed in the spring.

Hire a Roof Inspector

The roof is a critical component in keeping your home structurally sound. A professional can examine your roof for damage and assess anything that may need fixed or replaced ahead of winter weather or rain. This examination includes shingles, soffit, fascia, chimneys, gutters and more along with a check for signs of interior damage like water stains, mold, holes or wood rot.

Find more ways to weatherize your home and keep the outdoors out by visiting Masonite.com/Masonite-Performance-Door-System.