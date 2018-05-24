Cheap and Easy Patriotic Party Decorations

Memorial Day is getting closer which means time to begin planning your patriotic party! While it may be tempting to go running through the house painting everything red, white, and blue, decorating costs can add up quickly. With the a few well-placed pieces and the right pops of color, there are plenty of fun ways to show off your patriotic pride. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

Table Settings

With the table typically being the focal point of most parties, this is a good place to really to show off your patriotism. A few simple touches here and there can really go a long way to proudly show your patriotic spirit and get other people into the festive mood as well.

When putting together a patriotic table setting, napkins are a great place start. Red, white, and blue disposable napkins are an obvious choice, but unfortunately, everyone else thinks so too, and they’ll sell out quickly. If you’re lucky enough to score a pack before they’re all gone, you’ll also probably notice that the prices for them are outrageous, compared to what you’d typically pay for paper napkins. Retailers know that this is what everyone is going to be going after during this time, and they’ll mark up prices sky-high right as you’re about to go out shopping for them.

A simple solution for this is to get some red, white, and blue bandanas and use them as napkins. While the idea is a little outside the box, you can get a pack of them for a few dollars, and once the party is over, you can wash and save them for next year. If they seem too far gone, they’re cheap enough that you can just pitch them without shedding a tear. The best part is, you can use simple, white (inexpensive) dinner plates then as well and simply place the silverware and napkin setting on each one. Without having to spend and arm and a leg, just that one small touch will have a big impact and stand out. They’ll be a great conversation starter and really put people into a festive mood.

Drinks

Give your drinks a patriotic touch. Lemonade and iced tea are both summer classics, and just by dropping a couple of blueberries and adding a strawberry slice to the rim,

To make your drinks sparkle, colorful straws are a great option. They come in lots of colors and patterns and can add to the festive mood.

Food

If you wanting to dress up the food add little flag toothpicks. Plant one of these into each of the hors d’oeuvres or add to your cupcakes. This is a fast, easy, and cheap addition that will look like you put in a lot of time and effort.

DIY Table Runner

A decorative table runner may be just what you’re looking for. You’ll need butcher paper, scissors, paint, and sponges. Cut the length of butcher paper you need for the table, cut the sponges into stars, dip your star-sponges into the paint, then use them to stamp stars onto the butcher paper. Let dry, then you’ll have a beautiful table runner that can just be wrapped up and thrown away when the party is over.

Patriotic Blossoms

Having patriotic blossoms is a fun way to show your spirit without going overboard and covering the house in red, white and blue bunting from top to bottom. However, if you aren’t committed to having patriotic flowers all summer long, your yard doesn’t allow for much flower growth, you live in an apartment, or you just don’t have the time to tend to a full flowerbed, a simple solution is just to get a hanging basket or a pot or two and place a couple on your front porch. If you aren’t able to do real flowers, use faux flowers. Add small touches like a flag or a pinwheel.

Having festive decorations can be great conversation starters, making for a fun time with everyone. With a little imagination and creativity, you can put together the perfect patriotic party.