Ways to Prepare for Emergency Pet Care

Being prepared for a pet emergency means creating a plan of action so you’re ready if something happens. There are several unexpected things that can happen that could result in a pet emergency. Medical issues, an accident, or even a natural disaster could prove to be problematic for your pet. Here are some ways that you can prepare for emergency pet care.

Put Together a Pet First Aid Kit

A pet first aid kit is similar to one that is designed for people. You can purchase one that is pre-packaged, or you can put one together yourself. Items that it should contain include gauze, bandage wrap, medical tape, tweezers, safety scissors, hydrogen peroxide, and antibiotic cream. This kit is designed to deal with smaller injuries. Give yourself some extra time to seek emergency medical treatment if it is a traumatic situation. Have the kit somewhere that is easily accessible for you and your family. You don’t want to waste time searching for your pet’s first aid kit.

Take a First Aid and CPR Class Specific for Your Pet

Your local shelter may offer pet CPR classes. Another organization that may offer classes in your area is the Red Cross. Check with them if you’re interested in receiving this kind of training. These sorts of classes are designed to help with life saving measures, such as your pet choking or some other injury that results in their heart stopping. Being trained in CPR is something that may help you to maintain control of the situation so you won’t feel powerless and plagued by indecision. This will allow you to know exactly how to handle the situation. Being able to administer basic first aid care for your pet can give you time to seek medical care. You may not even need to go to the emergency vet for smaller injuries.

Know Your Local Emergency Vet Clinic

Be aware of the local emergency vet clinics in your area. Map out the fastest route to the clinic. You don’t want to waste valuable time having to look up where to take your pet in an emergency. Most emergency clinics are open 24 hours a day. Verify that this is the case for the one in your area. Another thing to consider is the quality of care that your pet will receive at each clinic. Some emergency clinics may offer more services than another one that is near you. You may have options if your pet is in need of some after hours emergency vet care. If the emergency occurs during your vet’s regular office hours, call ahead. They may be able to help your pet without you having to visit a special emergency pet care facility.

Know What Constitutes a Pet Care Emergency

It can sometimes be difficult to tell what constitutes an emergency situation for your pet. These would include things like your pet being hit by a car, some other type of severe household injury, uncontrolled bleeding, or your pet ingesting a toxic substance. Other cases may be a little more difficult to determine. The best course of action is to be overly cautious. Severe vomiting, lethargy, difficulty breathing, and a rigid abdomen can quickly become life threatening conditions. Monitor your pet closely, and seek medical treatment right away.

Be Prepared to Pay the Vet Bill

It’s always a good idea to have a savings account for unexpected expenses. Taking your pet to an emergency clinic will be costly. Emergency surgery and treatment can add up. Be prepared to pay a premium in order to save your pet’s life. This doesn’t mean that you should avoid seeking emergency care if your pet needs it. Staying calm can help you to better understand the best treatment options for your pet.

Have an Emergency Go Bag Prepared for Your Pet

Put together an emergency disaster bag for your pet. Things that it should include are food, bottled water, medications, identification tags, medical records, a pet carrier or crate, litter or puppy pads, and comfort items such as a blanket and toys. You want to have all the members of your family prepared to leave your home in the event that an evacuation order is delivered or a natural disaster strikes your area. In many natural disasters, pets are so often left behind. Your pet is a member of your family. They should be just as prepared as you.

Be Aware of any Impending Disaster Situations for Your Area

Some areas of the country are more prone to disasters than other ones. Be aware of any threats that exist to your region of the country. This can include fires, a natural gas explosion, earthquakes, hurricanes, tornados, or even something else unexpected. It’s important to always be prepared just in case. Consider setting up alerts for your phone so are aware of an impending disaster. If something occurs while you’re out of the house, it may give you time to get home and save your pet.

Have an Escape Plan

If you can’t get home in time; identify a neighbor or friend that would be willing to take your pet with them. Make arrangements to meet up with them to retrieve your pet. Have a safe place that you and your pet can go in the event of a natural disaster. Some shelters may be willing to take families and their pets. Identify hotels that are pet friendly. You may want to consider any friends or family that you could stay with until the disaster situation has resolved.

An emergency pet situation is stressful for you and your pet. Having a plan and be prepared and remember to remain calm.