Keeping Your Pet Safe from Poisonous Plants this Spring

Spring is a good time to walk your family pets; strolls in the park are delightful this time of year. However, it’s important to be mindful; some poisonous plants can make animals quite sick. Follow the tips below to keep your pets safe and enjoy the spring weather.

Garden Flowers That are Poisonous:

Amaryllis

Beautiful budding red ornamental flower, it’s sickening to dogs if they consume it so be careful to keep them from eating it.

Gladiola

If you suspect your dog has eaten this plant look for these common symptoms; drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, and general sluggish attitude.

American Holly

The toxic level isn’t as high in this plant so you won’t see severe reactions in your pets. If you think your pet has gotten into a Holly bush watch for diarrhea and vomiting.

Baby’s Breath

Baby’s breath is a common flower used not only in gardens but in just about every flower arrangement available. If eaten, it will cause irritation to your pet’s tummy.

Azalea

Azaleas are very toxic, it causes severe gastrointestinal symptoms. If your pet has discoordination, weakness or a slow heart rate you need to get her/him to the vet. The Azalea plant is potentially fatal.

Tulips

Tulips are fatal to dogs. Not only are they deadly, they also cause severe and painful systemic reactions. Because of the high toxicity, they can cause central nervous system depression, convulsions and eventually death.

Chrysanthemum

Outside of the common intestinal issues Chrysanthemum actually causes skin rashes. Take care to keep your little friends away from these purple low growing flowers.

Begonia

Begonias’ causes a painful and odd reaction. If your pet digests the plant it will cause extreme oral aggravation, a lot of inflammation in their mouth as well as vomiting.

What should you do if you suspect your dog has digested a toxic plant?

Toxins can cause chain reactions so it is very important to get your suffering pooch to the vet as soon as possible. If you cannot get to a vet immediately you can call the ASPCA Animal Poison Center (APPC). If you are in need of contacting the Animal Poison Center there are a few things you can do to ensure your pet can get the best help possible.

Take detailed notes of the symptoms and the progression of the severity. Make a list to narrow down the possible culprits. If you are able to get to the veterinary office immediately, track down what your pet might have consumed. Take any pictures of the surrounding plants that you were around or even snap a cell phone shot of the plant itself to show your veterinarian.

Specific Flowers that are toxic to Cats

Different types of lilies are harmful to felines. The stem, bulb, even the pollen is highly disastrous. Lillies are known to cause kidney failure which can be deadly. Cats don’t have to eat this plant to have it affect them. If you have lilies in a vase and your cat drinks some of the water, they can get sick.

Other plants that are toxic to cats include:

*Amaryllis

*Autumn Crocus

*Azalea

*Caster Bean

*English Ivy

*Oleander

*Peace Lily

*Pothos

*Sago Palm

*Spanish thyme

*Tulip Bulbs

*Yew

Watch and record any symptoms your feline is showing including difficulty breathing, drooling, vomiting, or fluctuation in heart rate. Animals that are dealing with an allergic reaction can be seen drinking excessive amounts of water. It comes from an induced intense thirst. Depending on the reaction, you can determine how the toxin has entered their bloodstream and how to offer immediate help. For example, if your cat is showing signs of a rash that could indicate a dermatitis reaction. You will need to look for the offending plant and remove any bits of it from his or her fur. Schedule an appointment as soon as you can with your pet’s vet. Temporary relief to skin rashes could be to use warm water applied to the infected skin area to bring a little comfort till you can get more permanent help.

Be cautious and mindful of your surroundings and enjoy time with your pet this spring!