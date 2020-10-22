5 Reasons to Hire a Pet Sitter for the Holidays

You love you pet more than anything in this world, there’s nothing that you wouldn’t do for them. Even though you would love to take them with you everywhere you go, sometimes it’s just not possible to bring your pet along on trips. If you have big holiday plans that include travel, hire a professional pet sitter.

Petting Sitters Are Professionals

Of course, you trust your friends and family, but they aren’t always the best choice when it comes to pet sitters. For one, they have their own commitments and stresses to worry about. On the other hand, a professional pet sitter is just that: a professional. That means they are highly trained to care for pets and are usually certified in pet CPR and First Aid. When you hire a pet sitter, they take their commitment to your pet seriously.

Short Trips or Long Trips

You’ll feel well at ease knowing that your pet is cared for, no matter how long you’re away from home. Even if you’re only going away for the weekend, a pet sitter can stay with your pet for that short period of time. If you’re taking a long trip, then a pet sitter is essential. You don’t want you dog or kitty locked up in a kennel for a week or more, thinking that you’ve abandoned them. A pet sitter will be there, giving your pet their full attention, so that you can have fun on your trip!

Keep Up Their Routine

One of the best benefits of a pet sitter is that they will be able to keep your pet’s routine intact. Most animals know exactly what time it is even though they can’t read a clock! They expect to be feed and walked at certain times. A pet sitter will make sure that your pet’s schedule stays the same, which reduces the stress your pet feels when you’re gone.

Love and Care

Pet sitters love animals and will care for your dog or cat like it was their own. Kennels and animal boarding places just can’t give your pet the personalized care and attention they need. A pet sitter will also make sure that your pet gets the right amount of food. If your pet has a medical condition, they will make sure they get the correct medicine.

Stay Connected

Perhaps the best benefit of hiring a pet sitter for the holidays is that you will always stay connected to your pet. Many pet sitters will text, send pictures, and update you regularly on what’s going in with your pet so that you don’t have to worry about them at all.