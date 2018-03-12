Spring Grooming Tips and Tricks

If you’re a dog owner then you know that dogs shed winter fluff annually. It’s on the carpet, couch and even in your bed. Never fear, springtime doesn’t have to mean spending all your time sweeping or going over your possessions with a lint brush. A regular grooming regimen will help keep shedding at bay and ensure that both you and your dog are happy and stress-free.

Bath Time

Bathing requirements vary based on what type of dog you have, their age, lifestyle and their unique coat. Shorter haired dogs may not need much scrubbing to loosen their winter coat hair. Dogs with longer, thicker or waterproof coats may need more work. Be sure to use a good shampoo and conditioner, particularly on longer-haired breeds. Working your hands through the coat is a great way to get all the way down to the base of the hair and into the skin, but taking a brush or comb through during the wash can help free loose hair as well. Once your pup is thoroughly scrubbed, blow-drying or towel drying can get rid of loose hairs sticking around.

Take a Trip to the Groomer

Although you can probably handle a bath with no problem, a good trimming by a professional can do wonders to keep your dog’s coat healthy. Fortunately, if baths are not the relaxing experience for you and your dog, a groomer can help with that. Breeds with long coats can get a trim that is more suitable for the warmer months. If you’re brave enough to try this yourself, just remember to get a good set of clipper blades to make the cut as easy for you and your dog as possible. Cutting removes damaged hair, removes stubborn mats and tangles and keeps the coat healthy.

Brush, brush, brush

Brushing is definitely the easiest way to keep shedding at a minimum and remove hair as it loosens and falls out. Daily baths are not necessary during the spring grooming season, but brushing regularly is a simple and effective way to get rid of that loose hair before it hits the floor. If you have a groomer, they can recommend tools to keep on hand at home to do the job between visits. A good wire or hard-bristled brush will be able to get through thicker fur and remove extra hair.

Sunscreen

Dogs have sensitive skin, just like humans. The sun can damage a dog’s skin and cause a painful burn if they are outside too long. It’s easy to forget how powerful the sun can be, so make sure to assess how much time your dog will spend outside. There are many pet-approved sunscreens out there that can provide an extra layer of protection, and keep coats shiny.

These small steps can make a big difference in your dog’s health and happiness and can cut down on the time you have to spend inside cleaning up hair. Enjoy the outdoors and connecting with your furry friend.