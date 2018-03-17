Signs Your Cat Has Spring Fever

Spring is just around the corner and you may have noticed that your cat has been acting differently. If your feline friend has become more active or restless, spring fever might be to blame. But don’t be alarmed, spring fever isn’t a medical term, it’s a term used to describe the excitement for the approaching spring season.

Take Sun Bathing to Another Level

Most cats love laying down in the sun for long periods of time to soak up the heat to make up for the decrease in body temperature once they fall asleep. Another common reason for this behavior is that it’s a way to feel cozy and secure before sleeping. If your cat is going the extra mile to soak up the sun, then your cat has spring fever.

When cats have spring fever, they may carelessly knock items over to get exposure to the sun, regardless of how little. From the time your cat wakes up, they may no longer seek to be by your bed for warmth, your cat will search for the perfect place to sun lounge. If you see your cat fighting for sun exposure, lift your blinds up and pull the curtains back to help them out.

Replacement Rooster

Has your cat has been waking you up in the wee hours of the morning? You may get pawed in the face, pushed against, or even laid on while sleeping—anything that can wake you up to play.

If this is happening to you, try interacting with your cat more during the day to see if it helps. If things get really bad, you may need to shut your bedroom door at night to keep your cat from waking you up early in the morning.

Bouncing Off the Walls

Cats are nocturnal and the most active at night. If your cat’s young, wild, and free attitude in the middle of the night is driving you crazy, try playing during the day and feeding your cat before you go to bed. Cats tend to sleep after a big meal so this might grant you more rest.

Growth Spurt

Once spring comes, you might question if your kitten looks different or if she seems to be growing quickly. Right before your eyes, you’ll see your kitten grow into an adult cat.

New Hobby

Your cat might sit at a window and anxiously stare out at animals in view. During the winter, birds and squirrels are few and far in between so you won’t see your cat staring out the window much. But once springtime comes, your cat will notice the increase in birds, squirrels and other small animals.

If your cat has spring fever, you’ll likely notice changes in behavior. Pay attention to your cat and take note of any patterns. You may need to play with your cat a bit more, adjust feeding schedules and or groom more often. Taking extra care of your cat during to ensure your feline is healthy, happy and well taken care of.