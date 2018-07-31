Benefits of Adopting a Mutt

Instead of shopping for a purebred dog, there are several benefits to adopting a mutt. In reality, there are many surprising benefits to adopting a mixed breed dog, and you might be surprised how much better than can be in the long-run for you and the pet. Here are some reasons why you should consider adopting a mutt to add to your family.

Mutts are Trendy

Mixed breeds are becoming trendier each day. Just in the past few years, mutts have really begun to gain momentum and attention in the world. In fact, when looking at most surveys, the majority of people prefer to have a mixed breed dog like a Yorkipoo, Maltipoo, or a Goldendoodle. These dogs are all beautiful and unique in their own way, and the

Mutts are Healthy

Mixed breed dogs tend to have the best of both breeds when it comes to health. Purebred dogs have a higher tendency for genetic diseases due to inbreeding. Sometimes, the health issues can include things like their health, temperament, or even their intelligence. Mixed breed dogs tend to have all the good things about their breeds all thrown together in one cute ball of fur.

Mutts are Cheaper

Mixed breeds can be much cheaper than a purebred dog. In fact, purebred animals tend to much more expensive due to their rarity. If you want to save a little money, adopting a mutt can be much easier on the wallet. You can even take a nice vacation with your pup just by using the money you saved by getting a mixed breed dog. When you truly think about it, since mutts tend to be healthier all around, you are actually saving money on vet costs, medications, and more.

Mutts are Unique

Mixed breed puppies are unique in every way possible. Not only that, but mutts have their own unique look, personality, and more. Even if you can get two dogs of the same mix breed, like a Maltipoo for example, you’re not going to get the same looking dog or attitude as the other. They are unique in every way, shape, form, and fashion.

Mutts are Full of Personality

Mutts are full of personality, they often have all the best personality parts of the breeds they are mixed with, much like their looks and body as mentioned earlier. If you want a dog that is full of a unique personality, then you certainly can’t go wrong with a mutt.

Adopt Don’t Shop

By adopting a mixed breed puppy, you are helping solve the issues of the puppy mills and overcrowding in the animal shelters. Plus, when you adopt, you are saving a dog’s life from being put down after so many days in the shelter.

If you are looking to adopt a mixed breed dog, consider the benefits above.