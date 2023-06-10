Refreshing Iced Tea Recipes To Celebrate National Iced Tea Day

National Iced Tea Day is a celebration that takes place annually on June 10th. It’s a day dedicated to recognizing and enjoying the popular beverage known as iced tea. Iced tea has become a beloved drink, especially during hot summer months, and this day provides an opportunity to appreciate its refreshing qualities and versatility.

National Iced Tea Day is a great opportunity to explore fun and creative iced tea recipes. Here are a few ideas to inspire you:

Classic Lemon Iced Tea:

Brew a pot of black tea and let it cool.

Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a pitcher.

Add the cooled tea to the pitcher and stir.

Sweeten with sugar or honey according to your preference.

Serve over ice with a lemon slice for garnish.

Minty Watermelon Iced Tea:

Brew a batch of green tea and let it cool.

Blend fresh watermelon chunks until smooth.

In a pitcher, combine the cooled green tea, watermelon puree, and a handful of fresh mint leaves.

Sweeten with agave syrup or honey if desired.

Refrigerate for a few hours to allow the flavors to meld.

Serve over ice and garnish with mint sprigs.

Peach Ginger Iced Tea:

Brew a pot of your favorite black tea and let it cool.

Slice fresh peaches and grate a small piece of fresh ginger.

In a pitcher, combine the cooled tea, peach slices, and grated ginger.

Sweeten with honey or agave syrup to taste.

Let it chill in the refrigerator for a few hours.

Serve over ice with peach slices for an extra touch.

Berry Blast Iced Tea:

Brew a batch of herbal berry tea (such as raspberry or mixed berry) and let it cool.

Add a handful of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) to a pitcher.

Pour the cooled tea over the berries.

Optionally, add a squeeze of fresh lime juice and sweeten with honey or agave syrup.

Muddle some additional berries in a glass before pouring the iced tea for extra flavor.

Serve over ice and garnish with fresh mint or a berry skewer.

Pineapple Coconut Iced Tea:

Brew a pot of black tea and let it cool.

In a blender, combine pineapple chunks and coconut milk and blend until smooth.

In a pitcher, mix the cooled tea with the pineapple coconut mixture.

Sweeten with a touch of honey or agave syrup if desired.

Refrigerate until chilled.

Serve over ice and garnish with pineapple wedges.

So, whether you’re a fan of classic iced tea, prefer unique flavor combinations, or enjoy experimenting with different tea varieties, National Iced Tea Day is the perfect time to sip, savor, and celebrate the cooling and invigorating qualities of this beloved beverage.

These recipes should help you beat the heat and enjoy a refreshing glass of iced tea.

Cheers!

*Some of this content was created using chat gtp accessed on 6/5*