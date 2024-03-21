A Straightforward Weekend Breakfast

There are no alarms set and you are cuddled up in bed after a good night’s sleep. It’s late morning and there is nowhere to go, no rushing around to do. No school bus, no work to be done, just relaxing at home with loved ones. However, breakfast is calling your name.

Your stomach rumbles as your stumble toward the kitchen. You need something quick and effortless. The kids will be up soon and you know food will be on their minds.

When you’re in a pinch, there is nearly nothing better to make than something sweet and filling for a weekend family breakfast.

Try these simple and delicious Caramel Sticky Rolls for an easy breakfast for all. The rolls are fluffy, a little crunchy and drizzled with caramel topping.

Start by sprinkling some flour on the countertop. Roll out one sheet of puff pastry. Drizzle and spread caramel sauce on the puff pastry.

Sprinkle 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts on top then roll up the puff pastry and cut it into about nine pieces to place inside a muffin tin.

Bake for 22 minutes and cool. If you like your rolls super sweet, drizzle with some extra caramel sauce.

The result is a pan full of warm, gooey and delightful rolls that are perfect for a large family or to save leftovers to enjoy throughout the week.

Next time you slept in a little too late or your family wants something more than the daily norm for breakfast, try this scrumptious and tasty recipe.

Your family will love it and don’t be surprised if you get a request or two for this breakfast again.

Caramel Sticky Rolls

Servings: 9

Nonstick cooking spray

flour, for rolling pastry

1 frozen puff pastry, thawed

caramel sauce, divided

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

powdered sugar

Heat oven to 400 F.

Spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

Sprinkle flour on work surface. Flatten pastry sheet and roll into rectangle.

Drizzle caramel sauce over pastry and spread within 1/2 inch of edges.

Sprinkle chopped walnuts over caramel sauce.

Starting on short end, evenly roll pastry with filling to other end.

Cut pastry into nine pieces. Place pastries cut side up into muffin cups.

Bake 22 minutes, or until golden brown. Immediately remove from pan to wire rack. Let cool 10 minutes. Drizzle with additional caramel sauce and dust with powdered sugar.

Enjoy!