Ways to Celebrate Black History Month

Ever since 1976, our nation has officially recognized the month of February as Black History Month. This celebration originally started as a week given to enlighten the world about the history and the incredible achievements of black people. Over time, Black History Month has become a time for exploring the arts, the culture, and the contributions of African-Americans the world over. You don’t have to break the bank or spend forever planning an excursion to enjoy and celebrate this month. With just a little creativity and effort, you can have a month you will never forget. Here are some great ways to celebrate an amazing people this February.

Book of the Month

African Americans have given us much in the way of great literature. There is no better time to settle in with friends and pick up a good book by a person of color, than the month of February. It makes the perfect theme for your book club. Cold weather, a good book, and a nice cup of coffee always go together. I recommend “Broken Crayons Still Color” by David Weaver.

The Party’s Just Beginning

What a wonderful way to wow the world with a party where everyone is dressed in nothing but African garb. With soul food or exotic delicacies inspired by the mother continent, and colorful African decor, you are sure to create a memorable experience for your guests, that they will remember the whole year through.

Freedom Riders

You and a few friends can all pile into your car and go sightseeing black monuments, museums, landmarks, and historic places. Make a day of it and make sure to visit a restaurant for a refuel.

Giving Back

Martin Luther King once said, “Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.” Volunteering in your community is the perfect way to celebrate Black History Month. Working in soup kitchens, being a big brother or big sister, or just organizing a group to clean up your neighborhood or apartment complex helps communities to bond and continues the legacy of peace and brotherhood.

Let’s Go to the Movies

Spend an evening or two watching classic black movies like The Color Purple, Lean on Me, Black Panther, or The Green Mile. Afterwards, you might engage in a lively discussion about the impact the movie had on perceptions of blacks or how adequately it portrayed the black experience.

Music is Life

Music is such an integral part of the black culture that it would be scandalous not to include it on this list. African-Americans are fond of their musical heritage. From blues to rock and roll, to jazz, to hip hop, there is not a part of the American society at large that isn’t stamped in some way with the influence of people of color. Take a day each month to dive into a particular genre. Visit a jazz nightclub where poets or artists do their thing to the styling’s of Kamau Kenyatta or Esperanza Spalding.

Whatever you choose to do, make sure to make this month unforgettable.