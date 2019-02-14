Dating on a Deadline: Last Minute Ideas for Your Valentine’s Day Date

No matter what your schedule looks like this February 14th, there are ways to make the time you have to spend with your loved one a little more special. Here are a few simple ideas to get you started.

Going Ham on Hearts

Kick off an absolutely epic Valentine’s Stay date by absolutely hearting the place up. Whether you’re bending paperclips into functional expressions of affection or turning a giant heart into a folded envelope, handmade hearts are sure to kick start the night. For an extra special touch, consider making a giant heart out of your beau’s favorite flowers.

Making a Mix Tape

If you’re a playlist person create a special music mashup. Why not sit down with the person you love and plan out a playlist together? Bonus points: come up with your dream playlist for some event the two of you want to attend!

Build Your Own Bouquet

How much do you know about floriography, the language of flowers? Cozy up with your plus one and a guide to plant symbolism if you’d like to learn how to build your own bouquets! It won’t be long before you’re passing all your notes in flowerspeak.

A Walk in the Park

A timeless classic, the walk in the park—even in winter—gets you out into the fresh air and enjoying each other’s company. If you’re lucky, your local area might have some outdoor events going on as well! If not, you can still make some memories before you hurry back inside for a hot drink.

It’s a Draw

Break out the art supplies, because you’re about to create your own masterpieces! While you might not want to start out by drawing, painting, or sculpting your partner, you can definitely go into the abstract. What kinds of colors do you associate with your partner? What images are most them? What’s the feeling—sunny, breezy, tempest-tossed—that you get from them? Spend an hour or two working on your creations, together, then go for the big reveal!

(Re)Start Your Story

Depending on how long you’ve been dating, you’ve probably got a ton of piled up pictures and long-overlooked “stuff” that you’ve been meaning to get around to any day now. Instead of letting it go on any longer, make your V-Day Date an opportunity to revisit the past while you organize it for the future! Going back through all the photos and little gifts is the perfect time to reminisce, and if you’re the crafty type, start up some kind of scrapbook. There’s no time like the present to cherish the memories you’ve already made.

Muses and Museums

Got a local museum or art gallery near you? Why not take a trip through it? This is a prime opportunity to find your “dopplepainting,” or compare your sweetheart to a fine work of art. Bonus points: how many cheesy, art-related pickup lines can you squeeze in?

Last minute dating doesn’t have to be lame—get out there and have some fun with it!