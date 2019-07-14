Ways to Increase the Curb Appeal of Your Home

First impressions are everything, which is why it’s crucial that your home have excellent curb appeal. Your outdoor area is like the appetizer to the inside of your home. Below you’ll find some tips that you can use to improve your home’s outdoor area.

Upgrade Outdoor Fixtures

Fixtures such as lights, door hardware, lampposts and others should be improved upon. This can give a more sophisticated look to your outdoor area. We recommend choosing fixtures that complement your door and porch colors.

Pressure Wash

Pressure washing is an excellent way to add more appeal to your home. Often times, mold, mildew, algae, and other grime can stick in several outdoor places. Take the time to pressure wash your driveway, outdoor walls, decks and any other places that may need it.

Upgrade Your Driveway

If your driveway is cracked, worn down, or just doesn’t look that nice consider repairing it. If you are simply looking to repair your driveway, we recommend filling any cracks and keeping up with maintenance. For a full replacement, consider choosing a brick, stone, or concrete look.

Add a Nice Mailbox

An excellent looking mailbox can be a key addition to your outdoor area. It doesn’t have to be too expensive, but getting rid of an old, outdated mailbox will add a nice element.

Add Some Pop

If you have prospective home buyers viewing your home, look to have something that sets your home apart. Adding exotic plants, using bold paint colors, and different architectural designs are just a few ways to add that extra element to your home.

Look Into New Fencing

Having functional fencing that has nice appeal is one of the first things that you should look to invest in. Particularly, older fences with extensive wear and tear should be replaced. The cheapest option that still looks excellent is a white picket fence.

Add Outdoor Lighting

An important outdoor component to look into is brightening up your front outdoor area. This is often a cheap investment that helps brighten up your yard, providing a feeling of security, while having a modern look.

Purchase a New Front Door

The focal point of your front of your home is the front door, so it’s worth investing in. There are several options that you have; first of all, you could purchase a new front door. The other option is painting your current front door with a fresh pop of color. Preferably something that compliments the the tone of the front of your house/yard.

Clean Your Gutters

If your gutters are overrun with algae, mildew, leaves and debris, it does not make a good first impression. Keeping your gutters clean and free of debris is an excellent investment to make into your front yard.

Clean Your Windows

Making your windows pristine and sparkling draws immediate eye appeal. Often times, dirt, mildew, and other grime will stick to windows and make them foggy and unappealing. Cleaning your windows will add another dimension to your home, letting in more natural light.

Lots Of Flowers

One excellent way to spruce up your front yard is to plant an abundance of seasonal flowers. You can even get creative and add window boxes with a variety of exquisite flowers with different colors. Whatever you choose, it will give a welcoming feeling to your home.

Put Up New House Numbers

A hidden detail that can make a big difference, house numbers are an excellent way to make a statement. First, you will want to remove all of your current house numbers, replacing them with modern designs. Not only does this help the over look of your home but is also helpful to have nicely placed, clean house numbers for when people need to find your home.

Trim Up Your Hedges

One way to instantly boost curb appeal is to trim your hedges. This simple task removes the sloppiness from your outdoor area, replacing it with a clean, sophisticated look. Simply lop your hedges at a desired length, and you’re done.

Hide Unwanted Objects

You should always look to hide electrical boxes, wires, trash cans and other unsightly items. Simple paint jobs and plants can easily take care of most of these problems. Most importantly, taking care of this will improve your home’s outdoor appearance.

Have Your Roof Cleaned

To this point we have talked about ground level projects, but roof maintenance should not be overlooked. You don’t want to have a roof that is filthy or in need of repair. That is why it is important to maintain your roof on a consistent basis.

Maintain Your Lawn

We can’t stress enough the importance of maintaining a pristine lawn. This means that you are consistently mowing your lawn, putting sod in areas that need it, and any other maintenance that it may need to keep it looking lush and healthy.

Create a Welcoming Porch

If your home has a front porch, it should be bright and welcoming. In order to achieve this, choose some nice porch chairs, consider putting up a seasonal wreath, and purchase a nice doormat that fits the aesthetic of the rest of your porch.

Refinish Your Garage Door

Replacing a garage door is an expensive task, therefore it is often worthwhile to consider repairing your garage door. This includes pressure washing to remove dirt and wear, then adding touch up paint for a new and improved look.

Consider Adding a Garden

Even if you have limited room, a garden can add a whole new dimension to your outdoor area, greatly increasing the appeal. Make sure that you plant a variety of seasonal plants, flowers, and local growing vegetation to develop a well-balanced, beautiful garden.

Hopefully, this list of tips to improve your curb appeal has been useful. Consider these tips as you begin your outdoor projects.