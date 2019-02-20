Tips for Managing Your Oil Heating Bill

Looking ways to save money when it comes to heating your home? People tend to overspend and need to find ways to conserve in order to balance their checkbooks. If you find you’re paying too much to stay warm, here are some things you can try that will help curb your oil heating bill this winter.

Check for Air Leaks

You pay for every bit of heat that comes out of your oil furnace, so you don’t want any of it going to waste. However, heat sometimes leaks out through drafty windows and doors. These spots are easy to find when it’s cold outside. Simply run your hand along the edges of doors and windows inside your home and you’ll feel a cool breeze coming through. Seal your doors and windows to keep your energy costs from skyrocketing.

Have Your Oil Furnace Inspected and Serviced if Necessary

Your home furnace, just like your car or any other mechanical device, requires periodic maintenance to keep it functioning at top efficiency. At the approach of cold weather, you should scan the internet for any HVAC companies in your area that are offering a deal on checking out your home furnace. They might also check other aspects of your home to point out any other problem spots that are costing you money.

Ensure Your Insulation Is Working

Check your insulation to save money on your home heating bill. There is insulation in your walls, but the most important location will typically be in the attic since heat rises. Your roof is

where most of the cold air will escape if there’s any problem with your insulation.

Use Area Rugs or Install Wall-to-Wall Carpeting

Carpeting provides more than just a warm look to a room in your home. If you have a basement or crawl space under your home, cold can seep up through the floors and into the rest of your home. Carpeting serves the double duty of insulation and a stylish accessory that can improve the appearance of any room. If you have hardwood floors that you love, you can simply add an area rug or you may opt for wall-to-wall carpeting.

Covering and Uncovering Your Windows

One way to help heat up your home that won’t cost you a dime, is to utilize the power of the sun. On a sunny day simply open up any blinds, shades or other window treatments you have in your house. When the sun is down, this can work in reverse. Heavy drapes are especially good at providing a layer of insulation. Open up drapes in the morning and close them up at night to cut home heating costs.

Reduce Your Thermostat

Many people don’t realize, setting your thermostat just a couple degrees less in the winter months, will save about 3 percent on your heating bill for every degree that you lower your thermostat.

This may not sound like much, but every item on this list that you implement adds up over time. Just setting your thermostat 3 degrees lower than you usually do will cut your heating costs by nearly 10 percent. If you and other family members received sweaters over the holidays, wear them instead of jacking the thermostat up when you feel chilly, this will really help you save money.

Do everything on this list and you will see substantial savings in your oil heat bill this winter. If your oil furnace is over 20 years old, you may want to consider replacing it. Even if it’s still operating well, modern furnaces are more cost efficient than older models and can cut your heating costs by 15 to 20 percent. This means more upfront money, but if you’re planning to continue living in that house for many more years, it is worth the investment. A certified oil furnace technician can advise you as to whether this may be a good idea.