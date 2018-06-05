Tips for Hassle Free Party Prep

It’s summertime, and that means beautiful weather, warm sunshine, and parties with friends and family. Summer is also the perfect time of year to gather with friends and family. Party planning can be extremely stressful, use these party prep tips and make party planning hassle-free.

Make a Schedule

Make a schedule with a timeline of what needs to be done and when to do to take away unnecessary stress. A list is the perfect way to streamline your party planning. Be sure to start your schedule ahead of time just to make sure you have plenty of time to get everything ready.

Clean the House/Party Area

Deep clean the area that you want the party to take place first. Then, focus on washing windows and brightening the entryway into your home/guest area. Next, work through the clutter and make it tidy and polished.

Invite Guests

When you are deciding on guests to invite, make sure that group of people will get along. The last thing you want is a party with a lot of people and nobody is talking. Send out invitations in advance so your guests will have time to clear their schedules and RSVP. This also gives you enough time to figure out how many guests you will have and make so you can make the proper arrangements.

Pick a Theme

Picking a certain theme for your party to lighten the mood and makes things seem more easygoing and relaxed.

Plan Food

Make sure you’re cooking something that you already know how to make. Cooking for a large group of people is definitely not the time to try new fancy recipes. It is also a good idea to prep ahead of time. It makes things a lot easier and stress free when you don’t have to cook absolutely everything the morning before the party.

Make sure none of your guests have any major allergies. If they do it would be courteous to cater to those needs, and to make sure you don’t have anything at the party that could trigger an allergic reaction. The last thing you want is a guest at your party that cannot eat anything you prepared and has to watch everyone else wine and dine.

Make a Playlist

Make a music playlist ahead of time. If you have a beach theme, you could try a playlist of summery tunes. If your dinner party is on the side of being more sophisticated you could try a quieter, calmer playlist that would make excellent background noise.

Set up the Night Before

Set all of the place settings, tables and chairs and decorations the night before the party. Setting up the night before will also give you plenty of time to make any last minute changes, additions, or purchases for your get together.

Set the Ambiance

Setting the ambiance for your party. If you want a fun, energetic, beach themed party, bright lights and a lot of colors would be a good idea. If you’re have a quieter, sophisticated, small dinner party, dimmed down lights, candles, and mostly neutral colors would make for the perfect atmosphere.

Party Favors

Party favors, or gift bags, are always fun. The favor can be as simple as a thank you card and piece of chocolate, or as extravagant as a gift bag full of candles, candy, and even gift cards. Whatever you decide to do to treat your guests, always make sure you have enough for everyone that sent in an RSVP.

Relax

Staying calm and collected is one of the most important details about being a party host.

At the end of the day, remember, this is your party and you’re the one that makes all of these decisions.