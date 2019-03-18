Pros and Cons of a Heat Pump versus a Gas Furnace

If you are building a new home, then you must have a heating system installed, and it is essential to choose the best option. Alternatively, you may need to replace a malfunctioning heating system, so you can choose to upgrade to a more modern device. There are several pros and cons concerning the installation of a heat pump versus a gas furnace, and by understanding what these are, you can make an informed decision about buying and installing a new heating system.

A Faster Source of Heat for Your Home

When you want to have heat in a home faster, choose a heat pump rather than installing a gas furnace. The heat pump sources its warmth from the exterior of your home while a gas furnace takes several minutes to create heat in its components so that an entire home is warm.

Save Money with a Heat Pump

The cost of natural gas is increasing steadily, so by using a heat pump, you can save money while heating your home throughout the cold winter months. In addition, the cost of installing a heat pump is less, helping you to save more money. The installation of a heat pump is a great long-term investment because it can reduce the cost of heating your home for many years.

A Quieter Heating System

If your home’s old gas furnace is making a lot of noise, then you will enjoy how quiet a heat pump is, especially at night. A loud gas furnace can make rumbling or grinding noises, and you may notice a variety of noises in the ductwork. However, a heat pump is a quieter piece of machinery, making it easier to sleep through the night.

Protects the Environment

When you have a concern about protecting the earth’s environment, it is vital to use less fossil fuel. A natural gas furnace consumes a lot of fossil fuel, but a heat pump sources the heat from the exterior of your home, helping to protect the environment.

Heat Pump Cons

While a heat pump has many benefits, it also has two things that might make it a bad choice for your home.

Location Matters

A heat pump works by collecting the warmth from the air outside your home, but if your home is located in a geographic region where it stays cold for long amounts of time, then a natural gas furnace is a better option.

Heat Pumps Have a Shorter Life Span

The average natural gas furnace has a life span of 15 to 30 years, but a heat pump will only last 12 to 15 years. Of course, maintaining your heat pump or furnace can help it to last longer, but the average life span of these devices is something to consider before you install a heating system.