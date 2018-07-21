How to Create a Tropical Backyard

Taking a relaxing vacation to a gorgeous tropical destination may be something that you enjoy once a year or it may simply be something that you dream about doing one day in the future. You could spend a substantial amount of money to enjoy a tropical getaway for a limited number of days, or you could spend money updating your backyard for regular enjoyment throughout the year. Regardless of the size of your yard, you could make a few strategic improvements to transform it into a tropical paradise. Create a space that you will love for years to come with the tips below.

Select Vegetation Strategically

The vegetation that you select for your yard can play a major role in the tropical ambiance that you create. Some people believe that they must live in a warm, humid climate to successfully grow tropical plants, but there are some tropical plants that can withstand other climates within reason. Consider planting bamboo, palm trees, elephant ears and ferns. You can also add flowering plants with bright blooms to add color and floral scents to your space. Research vegetation and create a plan before planting, water and sunlight, spatial needs and the height must be taken into account

Install a Small Water Feature

A tropical backyard would not be complete without a water feature. If space is limited, invest in a portable water feature that you simply plug into a power outlet to create the sound of trickling water to add to the ambiance. If you have more space available in your yard, a small creek, a Koi pond or even a Zen fountain are worth considering. This new water feature may be the focal point in your yard, or it may be a small decorative feature that is a central area in one of your many flowerbeds.

Hire a Landscaper

Landscaping design plays a huge role in your ability to create a tropical paradise in your backyard. Many homeowners do not have a green thumb, or they may not be confident in their efforts to successfully design a tropical backyard. Hiring a professional landscaper is an excellent idea if you want peace of mind that your time and financial investment to beautify your yard will deliver the results that you desire. An experienced and reputable landscaper will typically provide you with references as well as with before and after photos of some of the projects that they he or she has worked on.

Invest in a Tropical Pool

If space and funds are available, you may even consider installing a tropical swimming pool. This is a feature that can give your tropical backyard a resort-like feel. A tropical pool may have turquoise water and natural stone elements. An irregular or rounded shape may also be preferred offer a rectangular shape. Some people will even install a natural stone cliff or waterfall feature near the pool, and they will add ferns or other tropical plants in or near this rock feature for added impact.

Add a Palapa Feature

Regardless of whether you install a swimming pool or not, you can include a palapa feature in your backyard. A palapa roof may cover an outdoor kitchen or bar area. It can be used in conjunction with a swim-up bar if you move forward with plans to install a swimming pool. A palapa roof can also be used over a living area or sitting area outdoors. To create a lovely natural barrier for privacy, shade or a wind blockage, combine the palapa roof with bamboo walls.

Focus on Relaxation

Create a space that is ideal for relaxation, with this in mind, your tropical backyard would not be complete without comfortable seating. An outdoor sofa or loveseat, a covered patio swing or even a hammock may also be great ideas. If you plan to entertain, seating should accommodate a reasonable number of guests as well.

Choose Bold, Bright Colors

Don’t overlook the importance of color selection when decorating your space. Tropical environments have brilliant, bold hues. These may include bright red, turquoise, yellow, orange, blue and more. Choose colors that appeal to you personally, and remember to focus on patterns or prints that have tropical flair.

Improve the Climate

Investing in climate control features is a great idea. For example, misters and fans are essential for staying cool in the summer. Remember to add lighting with a tropical flair in the evening with Tiki torches.

Entertainment

An Outdoor speaker connected to a quality sound system is essential to set the mood. This sound system can play tropical nature sounds, upbeat calypso music or anything else that inspires relaxation. A mounted outdoor TV is also a great idea if space is available. Outdoor games, such as cornhole, may also be a great idea.