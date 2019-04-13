Best Marie Kondo–Inspired Organization Hacks

By Lauren Jablonski

With Marie Kondo’s Netflix show taking over our lives, it’s impossible to avoid the desire to start “sparking joy” all over our homes. Whether you’re a neat freak or a little on the messy side, you can find a KonMari inspired method that will work for you. Try the following hacks for cleaning up your home.

Sort Books by Color

If you have a lot of books, you may be at a loss with how to organize them. As Marie Kondo suggests, go through your books and only hold on to the ones that bring you joy. Make a pile for the other books that you’d like to donate to someone else.

Once you’ve chosen the books that you will keep, start organizing them according to color. This aesthetically pleasing arrangement will keep your bookshelf orderly and will make your books easier to find..

Clear Out Your Closet

With the changing seasons and the latest fashions, it’s easy for your closet to become cluttered. Whether your closet’s floor is littered with socks, sweaters, shorts, or anything you aren’t currently wearing, now is the time to take your space back. Each time a new season approaches, set aside some time to switch out your clothes.

Take a leaf from Marie Kondo’s book and stack your clothing upwards to ensure that you can see everything all at once when you look at. Take things a step further and use clear storage bins to make it even easier to identify your belongings while they are still in storage.

Use Trays for Your Accessories

When organizing your belongings, it can be difficult to find a place for everything. This is especially true for all of your smaller accessories that would otherwise take up space wherever you happen to leave them. Instead of letting these items take up space on on the floor, use trays to sort out these accessories.

Items like jewelry, pins, buttons, and the like can all be easily organized in decorative trays. This method makes storage and organization easier than ever.

Choose Beautiful Boxes for Storage

While cardboard boxes certainly have their place, there’s something to be said about using beautiful things to help you get your space organized. Whether you have a particularly messy desk littered with papers or you’re looking for a way to store your old family photographs, beautifully decorated boxes will do the trick.

The boxes themselves should spark joy in you, making the process of sorting your belongings into them more enjoyable.

Revamp Your Spice Storage

Sorting your spices may seem particularly challenging, but it doesn’t have to be. Instead of storing your spices stacked behind or on top of each other, use a different method. Choose spice bottles that are clear so you can see the spices, while displaying them in a way where they are out in the open and easily accessible.

Use these KonMari inspired hacks to keep your home clean and clutter-free.