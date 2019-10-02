Aerate Your Lawn: When and How?

It may be easy to ignore the grass when you just walk over it, but it really does have a massive impact on how a home looks. A wilted lawn can make a mansion look neglected while a lush, green lawn can make any home look like a palace. It can be tricky to keep your grass healthy but it is worth the effort. Most people don’t realize how easy it can be to aerate your lawn and how beneficial it can be.

What is Aeration?

Aeration is a simple and powerful procedure. When you want to aerate your lawn, all you have to do is poke a bunch of tiny holes into the soil. The trick is poking the right-sized holes in the right places. You need to be careful to make sure that the holes are the right size to make sure they are effective without damaging the lawn, so you can’t just go around making giant holes at random. It is much better to learn about the aeration process first so that you can be sure of doing it properly the first time.

Why Bother?

You need to aerate your lawn to avoid problems with soil compaction. The soil in your lawn is made up of a huge number of small particles. Those particles come in different shapes and sizes which leaves some empty space when they don’t line up perfectly. Pressing those particles together reduces the amount of empty space between them. That happens normally over time when people walk over the lawn and put pressure on the soil. A lawn that sees more use will get compacted more quickly than one that only sees occasional traffic.

The problem is that a compacted lawn is terrible for the grass. Plants need to send their roots down into the soil and that is much easier when the soil is loose than when it is compacted. Compaction also prevents water, air, and nutrients from properly circulating through the soil. They need the empty space to be able to flow through the system. Anything that blocks them from moving will also stop plants from getting the nutrients that they need.

Aerating the soil breaks up the clumps and ensures that there is plenty of empty space. Roots will have an easier time growing and plants will get more nutrients from the soil. That naturally leads to a happier and healthier lawn.

Watch for These Signs

You can get excellent results by aerating your lawn on a regular basis but you may prefer to do it when you see the signs of a compacted lawn. They tend to be easy to recognize once you know what to watch for in your yard.

A thick layer of thatch is one of the most common indicators of a problem. Look for dry grass and a spongy texture. You can verify the problem by digging a couple of inches into the lawn and checking the depth of the thatch layer. A thatch depth of anywhere up to half an inch or so is safe but any more than that calls for aeration.

You should also watch for pools of water. Your soil should naturally drain water over time as the water sinks into the soil. That doesn’t happen if the soil is compacted which is why the water pools instead of dispersing. Excessively dry grass is also a sign of compacted soil for the same reason. If the water can’t sink into the ground, the grass will get dehydrated.

It is usually safe to assume that you need to aerate your soil after any major construction project. They usually involve heavy traffic with large machines that put a lot of weight on the soil. A string of major events or simply a full summer of kids playing in the yard can have a similar impact.

Aim for the Growing Season

You should make sure that you aerate your lawn at the right time of the year to get the best results. That means doing it during the growing season. The grass will need to spread out to cover any gaps in the lawn and take advantage of the improved conditions.

The growing season varies depending on the type of grass in the lawn. Most grasses are either cool season or warm season varieties. Aerate your lawn during the early spring or fall if you are a using a cool season grass. Do it during the late spring if you are using warm season grass.

You should also try to do it before weeds start growing for the year. Aeration will make sure that the grass can develop a strong set of roots which will help to defend the lawn against weeds. Keep that in mind and try to time the aeration around whichever weeds grow in your area to get the best results.

Aeration Takes Time

The human factor also influences your timing. You need to be sure to schedule your aeration for a time when you can put in the effort to do it right. Most people can rent a machine and get it done in a day but the exact time will depend on the size of your yard. You may also want to fertilize it or throw some seeds down at the same time which can turn it into a bigger project.

Let the Plugs Decay

Many aeration tools will pull plugs of soil out the lawn. They can take up to a couple of weeks to break down which means that your yard may look like a work in progress for a little while. Try to avoid aerating right before a big event to make sure that the grass looks its best on the big day.

Picking the Right Time

In the end, all you need to do is pick a day during the growing season when you have some spare time. Remember, that means early spring or fall for cool season grass and late spring for warm season varieties. Grass is a resilient plant, so you don’t have to worry about picking exactly the right day to get it done. All that matters is finding the time to get it done.