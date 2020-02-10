Valentine’s Day Dinners You Can Make at Home

As Valentine’s Day approaches there will be a lot of couples going out to dinners at restaurants. The problem with this is that it becomes very time consuming because this is what a mass majority of people are doing. This is why those that have the ability to make great meals inside of their homes should look for the options that they have to prepare something.

Save Money, Make Memories

The great thing about these dinners at home is the memories that come with them that will last forever. Someone might forget the restaurant that they went to a couple of years ago. Very few couples are going to forget that special recipe for Valentine’s Day that was prepared at home; the time shared together. There are some simple dishes to make while other dishes are seemingly more complex. The following presents some ideas that cover a wide spectrum of options.

Tortellini Bake

One of the most delectable options that is incredibly easy to make is the tortellini bake. This is a relatively cheap meal that can be made for around $15, and there will be leftovers for the next day. This is a meal that can be made with Alfredo sauce or pasta sauce. You can get the tortellini cheese shells and get shredded cheese to put on top. Adding spinach also makes the meal better.

The great thing about this meal is the ease in which things like this can be prepared. It is something that can be put together in less than 20 minutes. It may take two to three minutes to cook the tortellini shells. After this you can even add pre-cooked diced chicken to the equation. You can put this together with cheese on top and let this bake for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees. It looks like a very complex meal when it is finished, but it is relatively easy to make without spending a lot of time in the kitchen.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

This is an easy meal for those that are interested in trying to cut costs. If you are dating someone that is a fan of pasta, spaghetti and meatballs is going to typically be at the top of your list when it comes to dinner. It is very filling, and Valentine’s Day can be a lot less stressful with a simple but tasty meal like this. This is another meal that doesn’t cost you much to make, and it is something that most people – even picky eaters – are willing to try.

Valentine’s Day Pizza

Making a pizza is something that can be made with a special touch for Valentine’s Day. When a couple has kids they may want to incorporate their children into the special dinner that they are having. Kids are definitely going to get a kick out of the Valentine shaped pizza. This is something that stands out from so many other things that may be put on the table for dinner. Pizza sauce, cheese and some flour to make the dough is relatively simple. Pepperoni, olives and sausage can be added as toppings as well. This is good for people that are trying to actually create something that has a theme for Valentine’s Day.

It will take 7 to 10 minutes to get the sauce and toppings in place. After this it can take another 12 to 15 minutes at 400 degrees to bake.

Shrimp Alfredo

Sometimes the thrill of seafood will be just what you need to make a dinner for Valentine’s Day come alive. There are a number of seafood dishes that you can put into the mix, but the Shrimp Alfredo is also another one of the easy meals to make.

There are variations of Shrimp Alfredo that you can try to spicy up a meal. There are Peppered Shrimp Alfredo dishes and Rotini Shrimp Alfredo meals that can be cooked as well. This is a rather quick dish as well. The skillet can be heated up with some butter, and some garlic seasoning can be thrown into the mix with the noodles and shrimp.

Chicken Stuffed With Broccolini and Cheese

Sometimes adding a bit of pizzazz to something ordinary like chicken can be a pleasurable surprise for the taste buds. This is where meals like the Chicken Stuffed With Broccolini and Cheese come to mind. Getting this meal ready for preparation will take a bit longer than the other meals largely because of the cook time for the chicken. The chicken breasts are something that you bake for about 20 minutes at 450 degrees.

There will also be other things like eggs, salt, paprika and garlic seasoning that will go into the mix. This is going to make the chicken flavorful. Bread crumbs can also be used after the chicken has been placed in the mix with the eggs, salt and garlic seasoning. Broccoli stalks or broccoli can be stuffed into the chicken, and the Italian cheese blend can be used to add another layer of delectable flavor to this meal.

Peach Glazed Beef Filet

There are people that are going to like seafood, and shrimp is going to make many of them happy. Others that like chicken will be interested in what the stuffed chicken meals provides. There are others, however, that would much rather have access to beef. Those that are trying to put beef into the equation can consider beef filet.

This is a meal that can be served with side dishes like rice or mashed potatoes. The beef can be cooked and made flavorful with things like chili powder and balsamic vinegar. The biggest thing that you have to consider for beef is the amount of time you want to cook it. You must consider options for rare, medium and well-done for your Valentine’s Day guests.