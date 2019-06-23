Ways to Cook with Rosé All Day

You will be amazed at the awesome recipes, drinks, and treats you can make with Rosė. Head to your nearest grocery store, package store, or wine shop, and get a couple bottles of Rosė wine and get started some of these fun courses.

Recipes

Hors D’Oeuvres: Rosé Jelly with Buttery Crackers

• Use one bottle of Rosé• A package of plain gelatin• 1 cup of sugar• Crushed jalapeňo peppers with seeds

Directions

1) Mix the Rosé and the sugar in a large pot at medium-high heat.

2) Whisk everything until it is thoroughly dissolved.

3) Add the gelatin and ¾ cup of water. Keep mixing consistently until dissolved.

4) Let all come to a boil, and continue whisking as you add the rest of the gelatin pectin. Do this for about 2 minutes, and stop whisking.

5) Add the jalapeňos, and watch the gelatin thicken as the jalapenos start floating in the mix. Not sweet enough? Add more sugar or honey to taste.

6) Once the mix is thickened, the secret is to add them to jars that will then go in the refrigerator to cool completely.

7) Add whatever you want to the jars, from mint leaves, to crushed candy.

8) Let the gelatin set for 1-2 hours to become totally thick in the refrigerator.

9) Serve the jelly with buttery crackers, on top of Brie, or as a sweet top for avocado toast, burrata cheese, sandwiches, and even meats.

Sweet Rosé Chicken Wings

Ingredients

• 2 ½ pounds, bone-in chicken wings

• Mix them with 3 tbsp of Adobo

• 3 tbsp brown sugar

• ½ cup soy sauce, and ½ bottle sweet

• Rosé wine

Directions

1) Marinate the wings for an hour or more.

2) Then, bake, grill, or air fry making sure each wing has a generous coating of the ingredients all around them.

3) Use another, fresh batch of the same Rosé sauce to dip.

4) Serve with fresh, roasted veggies so that a cool, tall, glass of Rosé serves as your best accompaniment.

Starter Course: Fresh Watermelon and Rosé Cold Soup

Ingredients:

• Fresh Watermelon

• Brut (dry) Rosé

• Honey

• Coconut Milk

• Limes

• Coconut flakes

Directions

1) In a large punch bowl, combine chunked watermelon (no seeds) and dry Rosé. (To determine amounts, think about each diner’s bowl. For example, 1 cup of watermelon and ½ glass rosé is reasonable per bowl. So, for 4 bowls, it should be 4 cups watermelon and 2 cups Rosé as a basic mix.)

2) After mixing together the watermelon and Rosé, add ½ squeezed lime juice, 2 tbsp of honey, and 1 cup coconut milk.

3) Garnish with coconut flakes and mint leaves. Serve let it chill for about 15 minutes before serving. Pour into 4 bowls, garnish, and enjoy.

Fancy Entrée: Rosé Steamed Mussels

Ingredients

• 2 ½ pounds delicious market-fresh mussels

• Butter

• Chicken stock

• Rosemary

• Thyme

• Shallots

• Garlic

• Sweet or Dry Rosé

Directions

1) Prepare a mix of butter, chicken stock, rosemary, thyme, a sprinkle of shallots, a dash of garlic, and a generous amount of sweet or dry Rosé.

2) Mix all together in your instant pot, or steaming mechanism, and wait for a rainbow scents to take over your kitchen.

3) Citrusy, savory, sweet, and buttery flavors will make you repeat this dish over and over again.

There has never been a better time to enjoy your wine, and drink it, too. Try any of these Rosé ideas, or try your own today.