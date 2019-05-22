Ways to Celebrate National Craft Distillery Day

On May 22 it is National Craft Distillery Day. Craft spirits are different than other well known alcohols. They usually are only made in small batches. What this means is that there is only a limited amount of these types of spirits. Because of this, some craft spirits are hard to find. However, this is part of the fun for those that enjoy this type of alcohol. For those that want to celebrate National Craft Distillery Day, there are all sorts of ways to get in on the fun. Here are four different ways to celebrate this unique holiday.

Visit A Distillery

With a little bit of searching, you may be able to find a distillery near you. This is the perfect time to visit one. You can have a drink, go on a tour and enjoy the ambiance of it all. Just make sure that you inquire ahead of time to see if reservations are required. The distillery may be particularly busy on this day. It is a good idea to set aside a few hours for your visit. Long Island Spirits and W A Meadwerks are two great Long Island spots worth checking out.

Invite Friends Over For A Drink

If you don’t want to go out to celebrate this holiday, then you can stay at home and enjoy a few drinks with your friends. You can have a lot of fun with it. Make can special drinks for your friends. Then you can have them make some using their favorite spirits. You might just be surprised at what everyone comes up with. It is also a good idea to purchase cookbooks that are centered around craft spirits. You and your friends can use these books to make a variety of different drinks to enjoy together. You might be surprised by all of the delicious concoctions that you can make.

Go Out To Bar

Head to the bar on this holiday. It’s a good time to quick back, relax and just have fun. As long as you have a safe way to get home, it is perfectly fine to indulge a little. After all, this holiday only comes around once a year. Some bars even might have some specials that are centered around National Craft Distillery Day. It is a good time to try a new drink, and you can also enjoy just being out with others that appreciate craft spirits.

Take A Class

Many individuals enjoy craft spirits, but they don’t know much about how their favorite products are made. Celebrate the holiday by taking a class that is themed around how craft spirits are made. You will learn a lot, and you may even be able to impress your friends with your newfound knowledge.

There are several different ways that you can celebrate National Craft Distillery Day, just make sure that you drink responsibly. Plan a way to get home beforehand so you can indulge safely.