Unique Ways to Use a Bundt Pan

Bundts pan are one of the most under-utilized tools in the kitchen. Chances are you have one or more of these aluminum pans in your cabinets . You might think they are only good for one thing, but there are lots of ways to utilize them. Here are twelve unique ideas that take the Bundt pan out of storage and into the limelight.

Monkey Bread



Bundt pans are often associated with fancy, complicated recipes, but monkey bread is a crowd pleasing dessert that couldn’t be more simple.

Instructions

1) Start with two 16-ounce cans of biscuit dough, separated into individual biscuits and cut into quarters

2) Mix half a cup of sugar with one or two teaspoons of cinnamon in a large bowl

3) Coat the biscuits in the mixture and press them into your greased bundt pan

4) Melt a stick of butter, stir in a cup of brown sugar and pour the mixture over the biscuits

5) Bake at 350 degrees for half an hour

6) Top with nuts or dried fruit if desired and pull apart to serve

Supersized Doughnut

What’s better than a doughnut? A giant doughnut, of course! Please the doughnut lovers in your life by using your Bundt pan to supersize their favorite treat.

Instructions

1) Grease and flour your Bundt pan, then fill it with your favorite cake batter and bake according to the recipe

2) Turn the cake out, frost it with a doughnut glaze and decorate with sprinkles or chopped nut

3) For a powdered doughnut, use powdered sugar instead of glaze, or sprinkle with cinnamon for a cruller style doughnut

4) Turn your doughnut cake into a filled doughnut by cutting it into two layers and adding jelly or creme to the center before decorating

Ice Cream Dream

Use your Bundt pan to transform simple store-bought ice cream into something special.

Instructions

1) Allow the ice cream to soften and line your pan with plastic wrap

2) Press the ice cream into the pan, allow it to refreeze and turn it out onto a platter or cutting board

3) Cut it into slices

4) Top with decorations like sprinkles, candies and nuts for a beautiful ice cream cake

5) For a layered ice cream cake, press one flavor at a time and allow each flavor to completely refreeze before adding the next one

6) Add fillings like cookie crumbs or brownie pieces between layers

Savory Breakfast Bundt

Bundt pans aren’t only for sweet treats. Jazz up breakfast with a savory bake that’s as easy as it is delicious.

Instructions

1) You will need two cans of biscuit dough, ham or other cooked breakfast meat, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, peppers and onions

2) Press one can of biscuits into the greased Bundt pans

3) Mix the other ingredients together and pour them over the biscuits

4) Top with the other can of biscuits and bake according to the time and temperature indicated on the can of biscuit dough

5) Serve with flour gravy, tomato slices or baked beans

Easy Peasy Pizza

Everyone loves homemade pizza, and you can use your Bundt pan to make it less of a chore.

Instructions

1) Start with a greased Bundt pan and your favorite pizza dough.

2) Tear the pizza dough into small chunks

3) Mix two tablespoons of olive oil, two cups of shredded mozzarella cheese, a spoonful of Italian seasoning and your favorite pizza toppings in a large bowl

4) Add the dough chunks to the mixture and stir

5) Pour everything into your Bundt pan and bake at 350 degrees for thirty-five minutes or until cooked through

6) Top with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and serve with marinara sauce and ranch dressing for dipping

Upright Roast Chicken

You probably didn’t know that the secret to making crispy, flavorful rotisserie-style chicken was lying around in your kitchen cabinet all this time.



Instructions

1)Use your Bundt pan to stand a raw chicken upright for even roasting and crispy skin

2) Fill the bottom of the pan with vegetables and herbs

3) Pour in some beer to add flavor and moisture

Make Corn Cutting Simple

Quickly remove corn from the cob by standing it upright on the center of your Bundt and shredding the kernels into the pan.

Instructions

1) Stand the corn upright in the center of the Bundt pan

2) Shred the kernels into the pan

3) Add some cotija cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper and bake at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes for easy street corn style kernels

4) Garnish with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice

Serve With Style

Use your Bundt pan to up your presentation game and make even the most simple dishes come alive.

Ways to use a Bundt Pan

• Fill the pan with chocolate bars, graham crackers and marshmallows to make your next camping trip more creative

• Use Styrofoam or crumpled aluminum foil in the center of the pan to store wooden skewers

• Use your Bundt pan as a mini drink cooler when you fill it with ice and mini drink cans or bottles

• Serve chips, party mix, pretzels and other snacks if you find yourself running out of bowls at your next get-together

Add Some Punch to Your Punch

Grease up your Bundt pan and fill it with juice or soda and pieces of fruit.

Instructions

1) Grease up the Bundt pan and fill it up juice, soda and pieces of fruit

2) Freeze it solid, turn out the ice ring and toss it into your punch bowl.

3) This frozen ring will also keep your party drink cold all night without watering it down

Dress Up a Party

Short on party decorations? Bundt pan to the rescue!

Party Suggestions

• Fill your pan with water and floating candles for a gorgeous centerpiece that couldn’t be easier

• Use as a vase for bunches of short-stemmed flowers or groundcover plants like moss and ivy

• Add marbles, sand or rocks to your Bundt pan and use it hold up incense sticks for new age flavor

• Turn your Bundt pan into a robot for a kids’ party by turning it upside down on top of a decorated cardboard box

Make Gift-Wrapping a Breeze

Gift-wrapping can easily turn from fun to a disorganized nightmare but not with a Bundt pan.

Instructions

1) Use the center of your Bundt pan to hold spools of ribbon or tape

2) The ridged body of the pan is perfect for holding bows, pins, scissors and more

3) Organize art and craft supplies too

Bundt Pan to Candy Pan

Bundt pans are a great way to store and display your candy collection.

• Use it to hold candy to offer mints or hard candies to guests

• Send it to school to make passing out candy to the class a breeze