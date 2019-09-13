Top Game Day Recipes

Football season is a foodie’s dream. This is the time of year to really get creative with game day fare. There is an entire culture that revolves around the game, the food, and the beverages served. Whether you are watching the game on TV or tailgating in the stadium parking lot, the food should be as festive as the event and easy to eat with your hands. Here are a few tasty recipe ideas for game day.

Salmon and Cream Cheese Rolls

Prep time: 10 min

Servings: 6 to 8

Ingredients:

4 large flour tortillas

16 ounces cream cheese

10 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon

Fresh dill, chopped

Directions:

1. Place the tortillas on a cutting board and spread equal amounts of cream cheese on each one. Arrange the slices of salmon on top of the cream cheese. Sprinkle the fresh dill on the salmon.

2. Roll the filled tortillas tightly. Wrap them in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

3. Slice the chilled tortilla roll ups into 1 inch thick portions and serve on a platter with napkins.

Bacon and Cheese Potato Puffs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen tater tots, at room temperature

4 slices yellow American cheese, cut in half and sliced into 1 inch wide strips

4 slices bacon, quartered

1/4 cup brown sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Wrap each tater tot with cheese and then bacon. Dip the tots into brown sugar to coat and place them on the baking sheet, seam side down.

3. Place the pan into the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Flip the tots and continue to bake for approximately 10 more minutes until the bacon is crisp.

4. Serve right out of the oven.

Mini Chicken Egg Rolls

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

8 ounces ground chicken

1 cup shredded cabbage or prepared slaw mix (chopped)

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 package won ton wrappers

1 to 2 cups canola Oil

1 egg

Teriyaki sauce for dipping

Directions:

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the chicken and cook for 5 minutes, breaking up any large pieces. Add the cabbage and cook until it wilts and the chicken is completely cooked, approximately 5 minutes longer. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the egg. Place some of the wonton wrappers on a cutting board. Using a pastry brush, coat one corner of each wrapper. Place a small amount of the filling in the center of each wrapper. Fold the left and right corners into the center to hold the filling. Roll each wrapper from the dry edge into a mini egg roll with the egg wash acting as the seal. Repeat until all are rolled up.

3. In a saucepot over medium-high heat, place the rest of the oil and heat it until hot, but not boiling. Place an egg roll in the oil to test that it fries to a crispy outer shell quickly. When the oil is ready, fry 5 egg rolls at a time. Remove them to paper towels to drain.

4. Serve on a platter with a ramekin of teriyaki sauce.

Bite Size Pizza Cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

4 whole wheat flour tortillas (8 inch)

1 cup pizza sauce

3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

36 mini slices of pepperoni

Olive oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Place the tortillas on a cutting board. Using an empty metal can or biscuit cutter, make 12 rounds by pressing into the tortillas to cut them.

3. Oil a 12 cup muffin tin. Fit a tortilla circle into the bottom of each of the 12 cups. Place 1 tablespoon of pizza sauce into each muffin cup. Top the sauce with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Add 3 slices of pepperoni to each cup.

4. Place the tin into the oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until cheese has melted. Remove the pizzas to a platter and serve while hot.

Warm Crab Dip

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

1/4 cup sour cream

2 dashes hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon crab boil seasoning

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

12 ounces fresh crab meat, shell bits removed

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepot over low heat, stir together the cream cheese, sour cream, hot sauce, crab boil seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Heat until warm (approximately 3 minutes). Fold in the crab, scallions, parsley, and lemon juice. Warm through for approximately 1-1/2 minutes longer.

2. Place in a bowl and serve while hot with pita chips or toasted baguette slices.

Sweet and Savory Roasted Mixed Nuts

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1 cup raw walnuts

1 cup raw cashews

1/2 cup raw macadamia nuts

2-1/2 tablespoons unsalted Butter

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, minced

4 teaspoons light brown sugar or turbinado sugar

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the sugar, salt, cumin, pepper, and cayenne. Add the nuts and toss to coat.

3. In a large skillet on medium-low heat, melt the butter. Add the rosemary and cook until aromatic, approximately 1 minute. Add the nuts and seasonings. Stir to coat with the butter.

4. Spread out the nut mixture on the baking sheet. Put in the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Using a spatula, toss the nuts. Continue to bake until the nuts are toasted and light brown, approximately 5 to 10 minutes.

5. Cool the nuts and place in a serving bowl with a spoon for your guests. Or, place in sealable baggies until ready to serve.