Making the ultimate gourmet grilled cheese sandwich is no small task. It should be one treated with care, giving each ingredient their time to shine. The bread, cheeses, vegetables, and herbs all need to coexist perfectly to lend the ideal balance of flavors.

The secret to this Ultimate Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich is to use the finest, freshest ingredients. The sourdough bread should come straight from your favorite bakery. Real butter must be used to cook it in- no margarine for this sandwich. Grate the cheeses yourself for the stringiest, gooiest cheese imaginable. Fresh onions and herbs will round out the flavor profile, creating one amazing dish that you’ll want to make again and again.

Ingredients

• 4 tbsp butter

• 4 slices sourdough bread

• 1/2 c grated sharp cheddar

• 1/2 c grated Gruyere

• 1 small onion, thinly sliced

• 1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp mayonnaise

• 1/8 tsp salt

• 1/8 tsp pepper

Instructions

1. In a medium sauté pan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over a medium-low heat. Add the sliced onions, rosemary, salt, and pepper to the melted butter. Stir the onions frequently and cook until they are translucent and a deep golden color, approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

2. While the onions sauté, grate the sharp cheddar and Gruyere cheese.

3. Remove the cooked onions from the pan and set aside. Turn the heat down to low and add the other 2 tablespoons of butter to the pan to begin melting.

4. Spread each slice of bread with 1/2 tablespoon of mayonnaise.

5. Place two slices of the bread into the pan, mayonnaise side up.

6. Evenly distribute half of the grated sharp cheddar onto each slice of bread.

7. Place half of the onion mixture onto each slice of bread, spreading it evenly over the grated sharp cheddar.

8. Evenly distribute half of the grated Gruyere cheese onto each slice of bread, placing it on top of the caramelized onions.

9. Top each sandwich with the other slice of bread and cook over low heat for 5 minutes, or until the bottom slice of bread is golden brown and crispy.

10. Carefully flip the sandwich over and allow the other side to crisp up for another 5 minutes or so.

11. Remove from the pan and allow the sandwiches to rest for two minutes before slicing in half.

12. Serve with your favorite gourmet chips or homemade pickle slices.