The Best Coffee Alternatives

There’s nothing like a hot cup of coffee to get your day started. However, you might want to drink a cup of coffee with your dinner or in the evening before going to bed. Unfortunately, the impacts that the caffeine has on your body might not allow you to go to sleep at night. If you want to drink coffee without the side effects of the caffeine, then consider some of the alternatives that are available. A caffeine-free alternative is also beneficial for your health as the removal of it from your diet can begin to enhance your metabolism.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms might not taste like coffee, but they do have an earthy flavor that you can associate with the beverage. There are several nutrients in mushrooms that are enhanced when they are put in hot water or tea. You can also add a little lemon for extra flavor.

Chai Tea

Chai tea lattes give you similar flavors of coffee, but you have to make sure you get the caffeine-free variety as most teas have caffeine in them as well. You’ll be able to taste quite a few spices in the beverage. Earl Grey tea is an option to consider if you want to make a latte with Chai. Add a splash of almond milk for a creamy taste.

Golden Milk Latte

Another option that you have if you enjoy the creamier flavors would be a golden milk latte. This milk can be made with any kind of spice that you like and often includes turmeric. It also has ginger and either coconut milk or almond milk. The ingredients in the tea help with digestive issues that you might have as well as your metabolism. You can also make pudding by adding heavy cream in the milk and whipping it until it has a creamy consistency instead of one that looks like tea. Cinnamon is often added to the milk as well, giving the beverage its golden appearance. Vanilla and honey can be used if you want a sweet taste instead of just the creamy flavors that are delivered by the milk and along with the heat that is sometimes delivered by the spices.

Fruit-Infused Water

If you want to cut all caffeine from your daily diet as much as you possibly can, then try drinking water flavored with lemon slices. Hot water tends to make the lemon a bit less tart. This is a beverage that is beneficial for your liver as well as your digestive system. The lemon in the water will give you the flavor that you need instead of drinking plain water while you’re withdrawing from caffeine.

Dandelion Root

Dandelion root is an option to consider that has an earthy flavor. You can easily grow the flower in your yard so that it’s available when you want a coffee option without the caffeine. Dry the flower by roasting it in an oven before making your coffee as this will bring out the flavors of the flower. If you notice a bittersweet taste, then consider adding lemon or a small amount of honey.