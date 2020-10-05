The Benefits of Eating Super Foods

Super foods are rich in nutrition and should be a part of your every day diet. They are packed with minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that can decrease your chances of having a stroke or getting diagnosed with cancer or a heart disease. Super foods also have the ability to improve your immune system and decrease inflammation and can help you maintain a healthy complexion while strengthening your hair and nails. Here is a look at some super foods you should add to your diet.

Berries

Berries have high levels of flavonoids in them that can help lower the risk of you having a heart attack. Acai berries contain multiple amino acids and antioxidants. Blueberries contain vitamin K, fiber, and manganese. Cranberries can help lower the risk of you developing a urinary tract infection. Goji berries contain flavonoids that can help treat diabetes and high blood pressure, while keeping your eyes and kidneys strong.

Soy

Soy beans have a high concentration of isoflavones that can help prevent memory loss. They can also decrease bone loss while increasing bone mineral density.

Nuts

Walnuts, almonds, and cashews provide fiber and omega 3 fatty acids. Nuts also include calcium, iron, and magnesium. Nuts can also lower the chances of you getting diabetes or catching a heart disease.

Salmon

Salmon has plenty of protein in it and is also high in B vitamins. Eating salmon can help reduce the growth of plaque in your blood vessels, which will lower your blood pressure. Research has also shown that salmon can also reduce the chances of getting Alzheimer’s disease.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens include foods such as kale, spinach, Swiss chard, and collard greens. Leafy greens are rich in multiple vitamins while also containing magnesium, iron, and potassium. Leafy greens include high amounts of fiber and water content, which will help keep your digestive tract functioning properly.

Tea

Tea contains very little calories and provides a good source of antioxidants. Green tea includes catechins, antioxidants that act as a powerful anti-inflammatory. White tea can help lower your stress levels.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate contains antioxidants that can help stop you from getting a coronary heart disease while also strengthening your immune system.

Kiwifruit

Kiwifruit contains Vitamin C, along with many different antioxidants. Kiwifruit also contains serotonin, a hormone that helps you enjoy a good night’s rest.

Beans

Beans are high in protein and low in fat. They provide an excellent source of iron, potassium, and phosphorus. Beans also include soluble fiber, which can help lower your blood cholesterol and keep your blood sugar at a healthy level.

Broccoli

Broccoli contains Vitamins A and C, along with folic acid. Broccoli also has sulforaphane in it, which can help prevent you from getting cancer.

Squash

Squash is considered an excellent source of fiber and Vitamin A.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin seeds are high in potassium. They help keep your heart strong and functioning properly. Pumpkin seeds can also help alter your moods.