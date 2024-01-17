Tasty Waffle Recipes for Kids

You know it’s a good idea to gather the family around the table for a meal, but there’s no need to wait until the food is done. Not only does cooking together give you something fun to do as a family, but it also helps kids develop important life skills and healthy habits, exposes them to new food options and allows them to practice reading and math when they follow recipes.

Get everyone in on the prep work with kid-friendly foods such as these flavorful frozen waffles that can be used as the base for simple and delicious recipes. A fun, easy way to enjoy a favorite cereal in waffle form, PEBBLES Waffles are available in beloved Fruity and Cocoa flavors. Start the day by making breakfast a family affair or mix things up and prepare a breakfast menu for dinner. Try one of these easy recipes for a sure way to put a smile on your loved ones’ faces.

Fruity Smiley Face Waffle:

2 Fruity PEBBLES Waffles

1 container whipped cream

1 cup Fruity PEBBLES cereal

blueberries (optional)

rainbow sprinkles (optional)

maple syrup (optional)

Heat waffles until golden brown and place on plate. Use whipped cream to make smiley face eyes, nose and mouth.

Place cereal on top of whipped cream to make eyes, nose and mouth colorful. Add blueberries, rainbow sprinkles and syrup, if desired.

Cocoa Smiley Face Waffle:

2 Cocoa PEBBLES waffles

1 cup Cocoa PEBBLES cereal

1 container whipped cream

chocolate chips (optional)

chocolate sprinkles (optional)

strawberries (optional)

chocolate syrup (optional)

Heat waffles until golden brown and place on plate. Use whipped cream to make smiley face eyes, nose and mouth.

Place cereal on top of whipped cream to make eyes, nose and mouth colorful. Add chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles, strawberries and chocolate syrup, if desired.

Serve with some syrup and whipped cream and enjoy!