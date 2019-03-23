Slam Dunk Chips and Dip Combos

Chips and dips are a delicious, crowd-pleasing party snack. Everyone loves dipping and tasting a variety of foods without getting too full. Here are a few fun options for your next party or get together that your guests will be raving about.

Potato Chips and French Onion Dip



Potato chips and French Onion dip are always a hit. While you can buy a premade dip, you can also step it by whipping up a homemade dip. Mix a package of dried French onion soup mix with sour cream and your favorite spices. This dip can also be made lighter with Greek yogurt or fat free sour cream. If your guests are more health conscious, serve with veggie sticks as a healthy option.

Hummus and Veggies



Hummus with veggies is a classic, without the guilt. This healthy option can really please a crowd, especially if there are lots of other indulgent snacks at a party. Store bought hummus is yummy and comes in several flavors, but homemade hummus really is more delicious. Blend chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and olive oil in a food processor. Then customize with your favorite spices.

Cut up vegetables look impressive at a party when they are cut up and arranged nicely, in a variety of colors. Bell peppers of the green, red and orange variety are impressive alongside the lighter oranges and greens of celery and carrots. Cherry tomatoes and snap peas offer different textures and tastes too. The possibilities are endless.

Seven Layer Dip and Tortilla Chips



A classic seven-layer dip is stacked high with refried beans, cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and olives and served with tortilla chips. This is a hearty and delicious dip guest will want to dig into.

Chili Cheese Dip and Fritos



A thick chili and corn chips topped with cheese is delicious. Your favorite chili recipe works with your preferred meats and beans. You can also make this vegetarian by making a meatless chili as a hearty snack for your meat free friends.

Spinach Artichoke Dip



Spinach, artichoke hearts and cheese all come together to make a delicious dipping option. The best way to shake this dip up is the way you serve it. Some people use tortilla chips, but you can elevate it by serving it in a bread bowl with bread chunks. Another great option is pita chips. They are hearty and savory and usually big enough to get a hearty helping of dip. You can buy pita chips in many flavors or make them homemade. If you’re looking for softer dipping vessels, try pitas brushed in olive oil and salt.

Guacamole – The Classic Crowd Favorite



Most people love guacamole as a topping on tacos and nachos but it’s also an excellent party dip. Avocado has great health benefits as well and taste good when mixed with tomatoes, onions, lime juice, and spices. Serve it with tortilla chips or plantain chips for a tropical twist.

Buffalo Chicken Dip



Buffalo chicken dip is delicious and let’s you enjoy the flavor of chicken wings without the mess. No one wants to have to throw out bones and be trying to eat a messy wing while socializing with friends! Buffalo wing dip is a cheesy, savory and a bit spicy option that many people enjoy. Serve it warm with bread or tortilla chips and veggies.

Cheesy Goodness



Chips and queso are a crowd pleaser and it can be customized to your liking. It comes together very quickly and if you’re short on time, most grocery stores carry it. Put in your Crock Pot so it can stay warm throughout the party.

Keep It Classic



Chips and salsa are a classic combination and a hit at any event. It’s easy and simple but always delicious. There are many different kinds of salsa to choose from, or keep it fresh and homemade and make your own pico de gallo.

Cannoli Dessert Dip



Cannolis are a super popular dessert, but they can be tough to eat at parties and social gatherings. One way to still serve up that flavor is with cannoli dip and chips. Make the filling, usually ricotta cheese, powdered sugar, and chocolate chips and serve it like you would a dip. Buy some cannoli shells and break them up into chips. You can also serve it with fruit or graham crackers.

Chips and dips are a delicious and easy choice for any gathering. The options are endless but there are also many longtime classics to keep in your rotation. Everyone loves delicious snacks. There are many options for this dish, whether you’re being healthy or looking to indulge. Be sure to try one (or many) or these delicious combinations for your next event.