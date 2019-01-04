The perfect time for pasta is National Spaghetti Day. Pasta is easy to cook and provides an endless source of recipes. Here are some sensational spaghetti recipes to enjoy on National Spaghetti Day.

Spaghetti with Creamy Mushrooms and Prosciutto

This filling pasta dish combines deliciously creamy mushrooms with the tang of prosciutto. It’s also a fast dish you can make all winter long.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces of sliced prosciutto

• 1 pound of your favorite mushrooms

• 1finely chopped shallot

• 1tablespoon of thyme

• 1cup of chicken stock

• 12 ounces of spaghetti

• 1/3 cup of heavy cream

• 2 tablespoons of melted butter

Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven with the prosciutto until it’s crisp or about three to four minutes. Let it drain.

2. Cook the mushrooms, thyme and shallot in another pan. Add stock to the pan with the mushrooms.

3. Cook the spaghetti until is very underdone or about three minutes less than the package directions indicate.

4. Add the spaghetti to the pot with the mushrooms and more of the pasta cooking liquid.

5. Shred about half the prosciutto into the pot and bring to a simmer.

6. Add cream and butter until the entire mixture is completed coated.

7. Remove from heat and top with the rest of the prosciutto and thyme.

Spaghetti With Breadcrumbs and Kale

This dish of spaghetti works well with the bounty of healthy kale and a topping of crisp breadcrumbs.

Ingredients:

• 1 pound of kale trimmed

• 5 tablespoons of olive oil

• 1 cup of coarsely ground breadcrumbs

• 3 cloves of chopped garlic

• 2 tablespoons of butter

• 4 anchovy fillets in oil

• 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes

• 1pound of spaghetti

• 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions.

2. Cook the kale in boiled water and let drain.

3. Brown the breadcrumbs in oil with a third of the chopped garlic.

4. Place on a paper lined plate and let cool along with the kale.

5. Cook anchovies with the red pepper flakes and the rest of the garlic.

6. Mash and add kale. Add pasta to the entire mixture and serve cold.

Spaghetti with Chorizo and Chickpeas

Chorizo brings out the nutty flavor of the chickpeas in this delicious dinner.

Ingredients:

• 2 finely chopped shallots

• 3/4 chorizo

• 2 teaspoons of tomato paste

• 2 teaspoons of olive oil

• 2 cups of chicken broth

• 1 can of rinsed chickpeas

• 12 ounces of spaghetti

• 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

• red pepper flakes

• lemon zest

• Parmesan to taste

Directions:

1. Cook the shallots with the chorizo in olive oil.

2. Add tomato paste, red pepper flakes and broth and let simmer.

3. Add chick peas until entire mixture is cooked through.

4. Cook spaghetti and mix with chickpea mixture.

5. Serve with the parsley, Parmesan and lemon zest.