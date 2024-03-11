Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Traditional Irish Dishes

If St. Patrick’s Day inspires feelings of hearth and home rather than leprechauns and green beer, you can celebrate tradition with warm, filling meals that harken back to Irish heritage. Soups and stews are certain to conjure up some nostalgia while soft, delicious cake is a perfect way to honor tradition regardless of your ancestry.

This Irish Sláinte Stew offers a warm welcome to guests with your own way of toasting to the holiday – Sláinte is “cheers” in Gaelic. This hearty meal is perfect for a crowd with traditional stew meat slow-cooked in a Dutch oven with beef broth, spices, carrots, potatoes, herbs and an Irish draught beer. Serve alongside crusty bread that’s ideal for soaking up each delicious drop.

Share a sweet way to complete the meal in style with Irish Apple Cake, a classic dessert to top off a filling celebration. This version is easy enough to prepare with a handful of everyday ingredients for the cake, a crumbly topping and homemade custard for the finishing touch.

If you’re looking for additional ways to honor tradition this St. Patrick’s Day, consider a few other cozy Irish dishes:

• Boxty (potato pancakes, similar to latkes)

• Boiled cabbage

• Irish soda bread

• Shepherd’s pie

• Corned beef and cabbage

• Potato soup

• Irish coffee

• Colcannon (mashed potatoes and greens)

• Coddle (typically including pork sausage, potatoes and onions)

• Seafood chowder

celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Irish Sláinte Stew

Oil, for drizzling

1 pound stew meat

1-2 pinches salt, plus additional to taste, divided

1-2 pinches pepper

3 tablespoons flour

48 ounces beef broth

1 cup carrots, diced

1 cup celery, diced

3 cups potatoes, diced

1/2 onion, diced

2 tablespoons garlic pepper

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1/2 tablespoon dried rosemary

1 tablespoon dried chives

1 bottle Irish draught beer of choice

crusty bread, for serving

In Dutch oven over medium heat, drizzle oil and brown stew meat with salt and pepper. Sprinkle flour over meat.

Add beef broth, carrots, celery, potatoes, onion, garlic pepper, thyme, rosemary and chives. Add Irish draught beer.

Bring to boil, stirring, 5 minutes. Simmer 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Serve with crusty bread.

Irish Apple Cake

Cake:

3 cups self-rising flour

1/2 tablespoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cloves

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1 stick butter, cubed

3/4 cup sugar

4 apples of choice, peeled and cubed

2 eggs

1 cup half-and-half

Topping:

1/2 stick butter

3/4 cup flour

1 cup brown sugar

Custard:

6 large egg yolks

6 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 cups half-and-half

2 teaspoons vanilla

Preheat oven to 375 F. Grease and flour 9-inch round springform pan.

To make cake: In large bowl, sift flour with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and ginger. Using fork, cut butter until mixture resembles crumbs. Add sugar and apples; mix well. Stir in eggs and half-and-half until mixture reaches thick, dough-like batter. Pour batter into prepared pan.

To make topping: In bowl, mix butter, flour and sugar to create crumbled mixture. Sprinkle on top of batter in pan. Bake 1 hour. Check with toothpick to make sure middle is completely done. If not, bake 5-10 minutes. Let cool on rack.

To make custard: Whisk egg yolks and sugar. In saucepan, bring half-and-half to boil. Add one spoonful half-and-half at a time to egg mixture, whisking while adding. Once whisked together, return to saucepan and stir over medium heat until thickened, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla.

Serve custard over cake.

Sláinte!