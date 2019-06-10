Refreshing Iced Teas to Sip This Summer

Nothing says summer like a cold, refreshing glass of iced tea. If you’re looking to up your iced tea game in time for the next cookout or pool party, check out these seven refreshing drinks featuring tea and fresh summer fruits. All of these recipes make four 16-ounce servings and are easy to double, triple or quadruple if you’re serving a crowd.

Cherry Limeade Arnold Palmer

Put a new twist on the classic Arnold Palmer by trading the lemons for limes and adding a cherry on top. Lemon-lime soda provides a touch of fizz. For a reduced-sugar version, use diet soda.

Ingredients

• 2 quart-sized teabags, iced-tea blend

• 1/2 cup granulated cane sugar

• 20-ounce bottle of Sprite or other lemon-lime soft drink

• 4 tablespoons lime juice

• 2 tablespoons cherry juice

• 1 lime, cut into 4 wedges

• 4 maraschino cherries

How to Make It

1. Brew tea for five minutes in a half-gallon pitcher and remove tea bags.

2. Stir in the cane sugar while the tea is still warm, then add lime juice and cherry juice.

3. Pour in the soda and fill the pitcher the rest of the way up with ice.

4. Serve in 16-ounce glasses and garnish each one with a lime wedge and a cherry.

Sparkling Red, White and Blueberry Iced Tea

Add more sparkle to your Independence Day celebration with this patriotic drink. A base of white tea provides the perfect canvas for colorful berries, while a splash of carbonated water makes it pop like the fireworks.

Ingredients

• 4 white tea bags

• 1/2 cup granulated cane sugar

• 20 ounces plain sparkling water

• 1 cup frozen blueberries

• 1 cup frozen strawberries

How to Make It

1. Brew white tea by bringing water to a boil and allowing it to cool for a few minutes before pouring it over the tea bags in a half-gallon pitcher. Allow it to brew for five minutes and remove tea bags.

2. Stir in the cane sugar while tea is still warm.

3. Add the frozen berries.

4. Pour in the sparkling water, fill the rest of the pitcher with cold water and stir gently.

5. Serve in tall glasses. If desired, add festive garnishments like starfruit or star-shaped marshmallows with red, white and blue sprinkles.

Watermelon Aguas Frescas Iced Tea

Aguas Frescas, a blend of fruit, sugar and water, are a popular traditional drink in Mexico. Combine this refreshing beverage with summer’s favorite fruit and iced tea to add south-of-the-border flavor to your next cookout.

Ingredients

• 2 quart-sized tea bags, iced-tea blend

• 2 cups watermelon puree

• 1/2 cup granulated cane sugar

• 4 small watermelon wedges

• 4 sprigs of fresh mint

How to Make It

1. Brew tea for five minutes in a half-gallon pitcher and remove tea bags.

2. Stir in the cane sugar and watermelon puree while tea is still warm.

3. Fill pitcher up with ice and cold water and stir.

4. Serve in short, wide glasses garnished with watermelon wedges and mint.

Hawaiian Style Green Tea

Summer is the perfect time for a taste of the islands with this fruity tea. Real juice adds natural sweetness to the mild flavor of green tea for a healthy refreshment. Serve this tropical treat at your next luau or alongside a Hawaiian pizza.

Ingredients

• 4 green tea bags

• 1 quart pineapple-mango juice blend

• 1 cup frozen pineapple chunks

• 1 cup frozen mango chunks

How to Make It

1. To brew green tea, bring water to just short of boiling and pour it over tea bags in a half-gallon pitcher. Let it brew for five minutes and remove tea bags.

2. Add the pineapple-mango juice and frozen fruit chunks.

3. Fill pitcher up with cold water and stir.

4. Serve in tall, narrow glasses and garnish with cocktail umbrellas if desired.

Sunshine Sun Tea

Don’t want to heat up your kitchen to make tea? Try sun tea, which is brewed outside using the heat of the sun. This bright and cheery sun tea recipe gets its sweetness and flavor from natural fruit. It’s the perfect accompaniment to your next barbeque or picnic.

Ingredients

• 2 quart-sized tea bags, iced-tea blend

• 1 orange or 4 mandarins, peeled and sliced

• 1 starfruit, sliced

• 1 lemon, quartered

• 1 cup frozen pineapple chunks

• 1 cup frozen mango chunks

How to Make It

1. Place tea bags in a half-gallon sun-tea pitcher. Fill two-thirds full with water and place it outside in the sun for three to five hours.

2. Squeeze juice from the lemon quarters into the tea.

3. Set aside four starfruit chunks and add the rest of the fruit.

4. Fill the rest of the pitcher with ice and stir.

5. Serve in mason jars garnished with a piece of starfruit.

Piña Colada Iced Tea

Did you know that National Piña Colada Day is July 10? Put a family-friendly spin on this classic cocktail by substituting the rum for iced tea so everyone can celebrate.

Ingredients

• 2 quart-sized tea bags

• 1/2 cup cane sugar

• 1 can coconut milk

• 4 pineapple wedges

• 4 maraschino cherries

How to Make It

1. Brew tea for five minutes in a half-gallon pitcher and remove tea bags.

2. Stir in the sugar while tea is still warm.

3. Pour in the coconut milk, fill rest of pitcher with ice and water and stir.

4. Serve in hurricane glasses. Garnish each glass with one pineapple wedge and one cherry.

Sparkling Cucumber Blackberry White Tea

Two of summer’s favorite flavors come together in a base of white tea and sparkling water for a refreshing, guilt-free drink. Serve this up at your next spa day or alongside a fresh summer salad.

Ingredients

• 4 white tea bags

• 20 ounces plain sparkling water

• 2 cups frozen blackberries

• 4 mini cucumbers, sliced

How to Make It

1. To brew white tea, bring water to a boil and allow it to cool for a few minutes before pouring it over tea bags in a half-gallon pitcher. Allow tea to brew for five minutes and remove tea bags.

2. Pour in the sparkling water.

3. Set aside four cucumber slices and add the rest to the tea.

4. Add the frozen blackberries, fill the rest of the pitcher with cold water and stir gently.

5. Serve in mason jars or tall glasses. Garnish each glass with a cucumber slice.