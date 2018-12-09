Quick & Easy Pastry Recipes

With its sweet decadence and fresh-baked warmth, the pastry is a welcoming addition to any morning brew. But, while pastries are most commonly associated with the breakfast hour, there are actually any number of pastry dishes to round out other mealtimes and even special events.

Spinach and Artichoke Twists

Whether you’re hosting a gathering at your home for football Sunday or throwing your best friend a bridal shower, finger foods are a must. This classic appetizer dip can be served wrapped inside a flaky pastry roll, creating the perfect snack for any get-together.

Ingredients:

1 can of quartered artichoke hearts (drained and chopped)

6 oz bag of baby spinach (chopped)

2 sheets of puff pastry (thawed)

4 oz of cream cheese

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 egg

½ cup of sour cream

½ cup of shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup of shredded parmesan cheese

2 tbsp of grated onion

2 tbsp of water

¼ tsp of salt

¼ tsp of black pepper

Instructions:

1) Set oven to preheat at 425 degrees.

2) Combine the sour cream, cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, onion, garlic,

salt and the pepper in a large mixing bowl and stir. Add the artichoke hearts

and baby spinach. Stir thoroughly until well-mixed. Set aside.

3) Sprinkle flour on a work surface and roll out the pastry dough.

4) Using a smaller bowl, mix the egg and the water with a fork to create an egg

wash. Lightly brush onto the puff pastry using a pastry brush.

5) Spread the spinach artichoke mixture onto the pastry. Roll the pastry up into

a log and then cut into one-inch pieces.

6) Place each twist onto a cookie sheet lined in parchment paper, then brush egg

wash over the tops.

7) Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until the color is golden brown. Take out

of the oven and cool.

Here is a pastry appetizer favorite that adds both a little sweetness and a touch of elegance to any event.

Fig, Brie, and Prosciutto Puff

4 oz jar of fig jam6 oz of Brie, cut into 24 individual slices (1 ½ inch rounds that are only1/2 inch thick)4 slices of prosciutto, cut into 2-inch portions2 sheets of puff pastry (thawed; cut into rectangles of 3 inches long by 2inches wide)

Instructions:

1) Set oven to preheat at 375 degrees.

2) Gently lay each piece of puff pastry into a mini muffin tin, leaving

the edges to fall over the sides.

3) Place a piece of Brie in the middle of each pastry, followed by a thin slice

of prosciutto.

4) Fold the pastry edges over the center of the filling and bake in the oven for

15 minutes.

5) Spoon fig jam onto the tops of the baked pastries.

While the appetizers are sure to be a hit with your party guests, there are other easy pastry recipes that will quickly become family favorites once they’ve been served as part of the evening meal.

Mini Chicken Pot Pies



Avoid the post-meal discomfort by transforming this once hearty meal into a lighter entrée with just a few simple changes to an old recipe.

Ingredients:

1 rotisserie chicken, breast meat (chopped)

½ cup of carrots (chopped)

½ cup of white potatoes (chopped)

¼ cup of peas

2 sheets of puff pastry

½ cup of flour

14 oz can of chicken broth

1 cup of milk

6 tbsp butter (divided – 4 tbsp & 2 tbsp)

1 egg

2 tbsp water

salt & pepper

**Requires six (6) 8 oz baking dishes.

Instructions:

1) Melt 2 tbsp of butter in a medium-sized saucepan. Add carrots, potatoes,

peas, salt & pepper and cook until vegetables are softened. Remove from heat.

2) Melt 4 tbsp of butter in a large saucepan. Add flour and whisk until smooth.

3) Add chicken broth, stirring constantly. Slowly add milk and bring to boil.

Continue stirring until it thickens.

4) Remove from heat and add salt/pepper to taste.

5) Mix in vegetable mixture and chicken. Stir until well combined.

6) Spoon chicken mixture into each small baking dish. Refrigerate for

20 minutes, or until mixture reaches room temperature.

7) Set oven to preheat at 375 degrees.

8) Sprinkle flour onto parchment paper and roll the puff pastry to 1/8-inch

thickness. Cut dough into four squares and use knife tip to make 3 incisions

into the top center of each square (this is for ventilation during the baking

process).

9) Gently place the pastry squares on top of the baking dishes.

10) In a small-sized bowl, mix the egg with the water to create an egg wash.

Brush the tops of the pies with the wash using a pastry brush.

11) Refrigerate baking dishes for another 20 minutes.

12) After chilling, place baking dishes onto an aluminum foil-lined cookie sheet.

13) Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, or until pastry is golden.

Now that your family is sitting more comfortably following the evening meal, we can move on to everyone’s favorite kind of pastry category – dessert!

S’mores Turnover

S’mores over a summer campfire is a thing of the past. Now this gooey treat can be enjoyed indoors all year round.

Ingredients:

½ cup of milk chocolate chips, plus an additional 3 tbsp (held separately)

½ cup of mini marshmallows

1 sheet of puff pastry (thawed)

powdered sugar

Instructions:

1) Set oven to preheat at 400 degrees. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment

paper.

2) Sprinkle flour onto a work surface and unfold the puff pastry. Cut into four

equal squares.

3) Evenly distribute the chocolate chips and marshmallows onto each square. Fold

over the pastry dough and pinch the edges shut with the prongs of a fork.

4) Place the turnovers onto the cookie sheet leaving an equal distance of

separation.

5) Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and golden.

6) Melt the 3 tbsp of chocolate chips in the microwave, stopping to stir every

15 seconds. When melted completely, drizzle over the finished turnovers.

7) Using a sugar shaker, sprinkle a light dusting of powdered sugar over the

tops.

**Dark chocolate chips or semi-sweet can also be used, if preferred.

With these easy pastry recipes, you can be prepared to satisfy the appetites of family and friends on any occasion.