The holidays are near and what better way to celebrate than with delicious homemade desserts to share with your family and friends? Peanut butter fudge is a popular favorite and is also very easy to make. The best thing about it is you don’t have to use an oven! Below we share some of our easy-to-follow peanut butter fudge recipes so you can be prepared for your holiday parties.

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This peanut butter fudge recipe is super easy since it only includes 4 ingredients.

Ingredients

• 2 cups of sugar

• ½ cup of milk

• ¾ cup of creamy peanut butter

• 1 tsp. of vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Add both the sugar and milk into a medium-sized saucepan, then mix it well and heat it up until it comes to a boil.

2. Boil for about 2 ½ minutes and make sure you’re stirring the mixture constantly.

3. Remove the pan from the heat and promptly mix in the vanilla extract and creamy peanut butter.

4. Slowly pour the fudge into a glass container of your choice and allow it to harden and cool for at least one hour. We suggest shaking the glass container back and forth to evenly smooth out the fudge.

Some people tend to put their fudge in the fridge or freezer to speed up the cooling time.

Creamy Marshmallow Peanut Butter Fudge

If you like your fudge to have a smoother and softer texture to it, this simple recipe might be to your liking.

Ingredients

• ¾ cup of butter

• 5 oz. (or 2/3 cup) of evaporated milk

• 1 ½ cups of sugar

• 10 oz. of Jet-puffed mini marshmallows

• Two 10 oz. packages of peanut butter chips

• ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

• 1 cup of Planters Cocktail peanuts that are coarsely chopped

Instructions

1. Line a pan of your size choice with foil, making sure that the foil extends over the sides. Then, follow up with some evenly distributed cooking spray.

2. Mix in the sugar, butter, evaporated milk, and the mini marshmallows in a large saucepan. Bring the entire mixture to a boil over medium heat while making sure to stir constantly. Cook for about 5 minutes.

3. From here, you can add in the peanut butter chips and vanilla and cook for about 3 more minutes, making sure you’re still stirring.

4. After the chips are completely melted and the mixture is consistent, pour the fudge into your pan. Slowly spread it around evenly to cover the bottom of the pan.

5. Sprinkle the peanuts all over the fudge, then lightly press them into the mixture with the back of a spoon.

6. Let it cool on the counter or fridge until the mixture is firm. You can use the excess foil on the sides to remove the fudge from the pan and proceed to cut.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Fudge

This recipe is a slightly different take on regular peanut butter fudge using an addicting popular candy. It’s essentially like a huge peanut butter cup but a lot tastier

Peanut Butter Layer Ingredients

• 1 pound of powdered sugar

• 1 cup of melted butter (you can also use almond butter, sun butter, etc)

• 1 ½ cups of creamy peanut butter (or crunchy if you like a different texture)

• 1 ½ cups of graham cracker crumbs

Chocolate Layer Ingredients

• 12 oz. of milk chocolate chips (or dark chocolate if you prefer)

• 1 ½ cups of creamy peanut butter

Instructions

1. Mix together all of the ingredients for the peanut butter layer in a large mixing bowl. Pour the mixture into a large baking pan (18×9 inch recommended) and then chill for 1 hour.

2. Once the peanut butter layer is cooled and hardened, place the chocolate chips and peanut butter into a microwaveable bowl and microwave for about a minute. If you wish to be safe, you can use 30 second increments.

3. Stir the melted mixture until smooth and pour it over the peanut butter layer. Afterwards, chill the fudge for 2 hours or until firm and store it in the fridge.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Fudge

If you like a little flair to your peanut butter fudge, you can try this easy to make chocolate peanut butter swirl fudge.

Ingredients

• 2 cups of semisweet or milk chocolate chips

• 4 tbps. of salted butter

• 14 oz. of sweetened condensed milk

• ½ cup of peanut butter baking chips

Instructions

1. Grab a square baking pan and line the inside with parchment paper that extends on all four sides.

2. Mix the chips with 2 tablespoons of the butter and 1 cup of the milk in a large microwaveable bowl. Heat the mixture at 30-second increments for 1 minute and a half until the mixture is smooth and consistent.

3. In another microwaveable bowl, mix the peanut butter chips, the rest of the butter, and the rest of the milk together. Heat the mixture in the microwave for about 1 minute using 30-second increments to be safe and stir until smooth.

4. Pour the chocolate mixture into the baking pan and afterward pour the peanut butter mixture on top. You can use a butter knife to make swirl patterns where the peanut butter mixes into the chocolate.

5. You can let the mixture rest on the counter to cool or refrigerate it until firm for about 2 hours. After it has cooled, separate the fudge from the pan using the excess parchment paper on the sides and cut it into smaller squares.

Hopefully you’ve gained some inspiration from these peanut butter fudge recipes! Some have extra ingredients and slightly different ways of making them, but none of them requires you to have to use your oven.

You can use these fun and easy recipes to make a statement at your next holiday party and to make unforgettable desserts that’ll have your friends and family coming back for more.