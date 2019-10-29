No-Bake Fall Desserts

Now that fall has arrived, the time has come to start dreaming about luscious and heart-warming fall desserts made from everything from apples to pumpkins. Some of the best no-bake dessert recipes are described below.

1) Vermont Maple No-Bake Cookies

You will need:

• One-quarter cup unsalted butter

• One-half tablespoon vanilla extract

• One-half cup pure maple syrup

• One-quarter cup almond butter

• Pinch of salt

• Two tablespoons milk

• Three-quarter cup old fashioned oats

Combine your milk, maple syrup and butter in a small saucepan. Set for medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Boil for three minutes while constantly stirring. Take your pan off the heat and allow to cool for three minutes.

Mix in your vanilla extract, almond butter, salt and oats. Drop your cookies onto wax paper by the spoonful and let them cool. If the consistency of your cookies is too wet or dry add more milk or oats in very small amounts until your reach the desired consistency.

2) No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecake



The following recipe requires approximately fifteen minutes to prepare and serves 18 – 24 people.

You will need:

For your crust:

• One-third cup sugar

• One and one-half cups graham crackers (finely ground)

• Six tablespoons butter (melted)

For your cheesecake:

• Two 21 ounce cans apple pie filling (chop into smaller pieces)

• Two-thirds cup sugar

• Two eight-ounce packages cream cheese (softened)

• One sixteen-ounce container whipped topping (thawed)

For your topping:

• One-quarter cup topping sauce (caramel)

Combine your melted butter, sugar and graham crackers in a medium bowl. Press your mixture into a baking dish nine by thirteen inches. Place your crust in the refrigerator while making the cheesecake.

Use a large bowl to beat your sugar, cream cheese and apples until smooth. Stir in your whipped topping gently. Spread your cheesecake mixture evenly over your crust. Place in your refrigerator for approximately four hours or until set. Spoon your caramel topping evenly over the top.

3) No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Bites

• One four-ounce package of cream cheese (softened)• One-quarter cup sugar• One-half cup pumpkin puree• One cup cool whip (thawed)• Pecan pieces for your stems• One-quarter teaspoon pumpkin pie spice• Thirty mini phyllo cups from the frozen foods section

Beat all of your ingredients together in a medium bowl except the cool whip until well blended and smooth. Stir in the cool whip and place in your refrigerator for two to three hours. Put your mixture into a piping bag and fill your shells. Use a piece of pecan to top each one. Serve immediately or keep refrigerated.

4) Chocolate Caramel Apple Nachos

• One apple for every two servings• Dark chocolate melting wafers• Chopped pecans• Caramel dip

The specific amount of each ingredient you will need depends on how many people you are serving. Wash and slice your apples. Remove the core and stem. Place your apples on a plate and set aside. Melt your chocolate wafers in your microwave according to the directions on the package.

Once melted, pour into a resealable, plastic sandwich bag. Seal the bag then cut off one of the corners on the bottom. Do the same for your caramel dip. Drizzle your plate of apples with the chocolate and caramel. Sprinkle your chopped pecans evenly over the top.

5) No-Bake Chocolate Pumpkin Cake

• One can 100 pure pumpkin puree (fifteen ounces)• One and one-half teaspoons pumpkin pie spice• One package instant vanilla pudding (3.4 ounces)• extra pumpkin pie spice to sprinkle• One-quarter cup chopped pecans• One-half cup milk• One and one-half containers of non-dairy whipped topping• Chocolate graham crackers (divided)

Stir your pumpkin, vanilla pudding mix, milk and pumpkin pie spice together in a mixing bowl. Fold in your eight-ounce container of whipped topping. Layer your graham crackers in a nine by thirteen-inch dish. Spread one-half of your pudding mixture over your graham cracker layer.

Do the same thing with the next layer then use a final layer of your graham crackers to top. Spread one-half of a container of your whipped topping over the top. Sprinkle with your pumpkin pie spice and chopped pecans. Refrigerate overnight to enable your graham crackers to soften and the flavors to meld.

6) No-Bake Coconut Pecan Cookies

• Two and one-half cups sugar• One-half cup corn syrup• One teaspoon vanilla• One-half cup evaporated milk• Two cups coconut (shredded)• One stick butter• Two and one-half cups pecans (chopped)

Combine your corn syrup, butter, evaporated milk and sugar in a pan. Set at medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Cook until your mixture reaches the soft-ball stage. Remove from heat and mix in your pecans, coconut and vanilla. Keep stirring for approximately five minutes until your mixture begins to thicken and cool. Place one tablespoon size drops of your mixture onto parchment or wax paper and let cool.

7) No Bake Apple Crisp



You will need:

• One large apple

• Four tablespoons oats

• One-half teaspoon ground cinnamon

• Two tablespoons brown sugar

• Two tablespoons melted butter

• Pinch of salt

Chop your apple into small pieces. Use another bowl to combine your cinnamon, brown sugar, salt and oats. Pour your melted butter on top and stir, Pour your oats mixture over your chopped apples and serve.

8) Mini Eggnog No-Bake Cheesecake

For your crust

• Two and one-half cups graham crackers (crumbs)

• One-eighth teaspoon ground nutmeg (fresh)

• Two tablespoons ultrafine sugar

• One-half cup butter (melted)

For your cheesecake filling

• 24 ounces regular cream cheese (softened)

• One-third cup eggnog

• One-third cup ultrafine sugar

For your topping

• Sea salt (fresh cracked)

• Eggnog caramel sauce

Place six muffin liners into your jumbo muffin tin. Grind your graham crackers into crumbs using your food processor. Add your nutmeg and sugar. Distribute your mixture evenly in your six muffin cups. Firmly press down your crust with a small bowl or cup. Place in your refrigerator while making your cheesecake filling.

Beat your eggnog, sugar and cream cheese on high for two minutes. Place your cheesecake filling over all six crusts. Refrigerate for a minimum of six hours. Let your cheesecake sit for fifteen minutes at room temperature prior to serving. Top with your sea salt and eggnog caramel sauce.