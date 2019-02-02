How to Make Game Day Totchos

There’s nothing like a game day dish that you can make to share with your guests when you’re watching sports. Tater totchos are similar to nachos, but they are made with tater tots. This is a recipe that you can customize with any ingredient that you would normally top nachos with, such as sour cream, cheese, and bacon.

Touchdown Totchos

Ingredients:

(Ingredients can be doubled or tripled depending on how many people you’re serving.)

• 1 32-ounce bag of tater tots

• 1/4 cup of ranch dressing

• 1 8-ounce bag of shredded cheese

• 1 8-ounce container of sour cream

• 3 tablespoons of fresh chives that have been chopped to small pieces

• 4 slices of bacon that have been cooked and crumbled

Directions:

1. Before blending your ingredients together, set the oven temperature to 425 degrees.

2. Read the directions on the package of tater tots, and bake them accordingly. (You can leave them in the oven for a few minutes longer if you want they extra crispy.)

3. While the tater tots are baking, combine the other ingredients in a large bowl. (The items that you want to combine are the dressing, sour cream, and two tablespoons of the chives.)

4. Remove the tater tots from the oven. Spread the tots on a platter or on the bottom of a pan so that there is only one layer.

5. Put the dressing combination on top of the tater tots. Add the package of shredded cheese, making sure you spread the cheese evenly over the tater tots.

6. Top with the crumbled bacon and use the remainder of the chives to sprinkle on top of the bacon.

Tex-Mex Totchos

Ingredients:

• 2 16-ounce bags of tater tots

• 1/2 pound of ground beef

• 1/2 package of taco seasoning

• 3 tablespoons of water

• 1 and 1/2 cups of Mexican blend shredded cheese

• 1 cup salsa

• 1 bag of shredded lettuce

• sour cream

Directions:

1. Heat your oven to 425 degrees.

2. Spread the tater tots on a sheet pan so that they can bake evenly.

(Follow the directions on the bag of tater tots to determine how long they should stay in the oven.)

3. Brown your ground meat in a skillet over medium high heat

4. Break the ground beef up into equal sizes with a wooden spoon.

4. After the meat is fully cooked, drain the grease from the ground meat before adding some taco seasoning.

4. When you remove the tater tots from the oven, spoon the ground beef and shredded cheese on top.

5. Put the tater tots back in the oven for about five minutes.

6. Add the salsa on top of the cheese once the tater tots are removed from the oven. You can also add shredded lettuce and sour cream at this point as well.

Whatever type of totchos you like, enjoy them with good friends on game day!