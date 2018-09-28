Hot Apple Cider Recipes to Warm Your Heart and Soul

The crisp days of fall are fast approaching. You may be feeling inspired to make a delicious drink that will warm you from the inside out. Hot apple cider is one of the biggest fall staples, so cuddle up next to your fireplace and enjoy one of these mulled cider recipes.

Classic Apple Cider

This warm apple cider recipe will fill your home with the aroma of the holidays. This cider will serve around 6 guests, so it’s wonderful to make during small gatherings of friends or family.

Ingredients:

• 2 quarts all-natural apple juice

• 1 unpeeled apple (sliced in half)

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1 small naval orange sliced in quarters

• 2 sticks of cinnamon

• 2 teaspoons whole cloves

• 1/2 teaspoon allspice

• 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg

Directions:

1. Press your whole cloves into all sides of your apple slices.

2. Warm the apple juice over medium heat.

3. After it is warm, stir in the brown sugar until it dissolves completely.

4. Stir in the rest of your ingredients. Let the mixture simmer for around 20 minutes.

5. Serve it hot.

Mulled Cider

This recipe serves about eight guests. It’s perfect for those cozy get-togethers during the fall and winter seasons. Plus, it only takes around 10 minutes to make.

Ingredients:

• 2 quarts apple cider

• 2 whole berries of allspice

• 2 cinnamon sticks

• 1 thin-sliced orange

• 2 uncut cloves

Directions:

1. Add all the ingredients to a saucepan.

2. Bring them to a simmer over medium heat.

3. Divide the mixture into eight separate mugs. Serve it hot.

Hot Mulled Cider with Extra Flavor

The plethora of spices adds unique flavors. This drink will be a huge hit with your dinner guests. This drink serves around 12 people.

Ingredients:

• 16 cups of organic apple juice or apple cider

• 2 whole oranges – peels and juices

• 6 whole star anise

• 4 2-inch sticks of cinnamon

• 8 cloves – whole

Directions:

1. Add all your ingredients to a medium saucepan.

2. Bring them to a simmer.

3. Let the flavors combine for 15 minutes to an hour. The longer they simmer, the more flavorful your cider will be.

4. Serve it nice and warm.

Double Apple Cider

Are you looking for a recipe that has extra apple flavor? This is the one for you. It serves about 10 people.

Ingredients:

• 3 apple slices

• 10 cups of pure apple cider

• 3 orange slices

• 2 tablespoons mulling spices

Directions:

1. Add the fruit, juice, and spices to a large saucepan.

2. Simmer the ingredients for 15 to 20 minutes.

Slow Cooker Spiked Mulled Cider

The rich spice and fruit flavors along with bourbon, dark rum, or brandy pairs perfectly. This recipe serves about 16 people.

Ingredients:

• 1 gallon of apple cider or pure apple juice

• 1 small piece of ginger (around 1 or 2 inches)

• 1 medium orange

• 1 tablespoon whole cloves

• 3-inch cinnamon sticks (5)

• 5 whole star anise pods

• 1-1/2 cups brandy, bourbon, or dark rum

• orange slices for serving

Directions:

1. Pour your cider or apple juice into a 5-quart slow cooker.

2. Slice the orange into 1/4-inch rounds.

3. Slice the ginger into 1/4-inch thick pieces.

4. Mix in the cloves, star anise, and cinnamon. Put them in a coffee filter or tea ball to make serving easier. Tie it with kitchen twine.

5. Let the flavors simmer together for four hours on a low heat setting.

6. After the simmer is finished, add your alcohol of choice.

7. Let the spirits absorb into the flavors for 10 more minutes.

8. Serve in cute mugs with an orange slice for embellishment.

Rum-Soaked Mulled Apple Cider

This recipe tastes like warm apple pie and the rum blends great with the other flavors. Make this cider for a small group of around 4 guests.

Ingredients:

• 2 whole star anise

• 3 whole cloves

• 3-inch cinnamon sticks (2)

• 4-1/2 cups of unfiltered apple juice or fresh cider

• 1 small sliced orange

• 1 (1-inch) slice of fresh ginger

• 3/4 to 1 cup of your favorite spiced rum

Directions:

1. Heat your saucepan to medium-high.

2. Toast your spices for about 2 minutes. Their fragrances should fill the kitchen.

3. Stir in the apple juice or cider, ginger, and orange slices.

4. Bring the ingredients to a low simmer. Let the flavors meld for about 10 minutes.

5. Take the pan off the heat and stir in your rum. Filter or pick out the oranges, spices, and ginger.

6. Pour into four mugs and serve hot.

Hot Buttered Rum Apple Cider

This is a new twist on the classic hot buttered rum recipe. Your guests will love the rich taste, plus it’s perfect for big get-together. It serves eight people, but you can double, triple, or quadruple the recipe if you need to.

Ingredients:

• 64 ounces organic apple cider

• 1/4 cup dark brown sugar (packed)

• 1 stick of unsalted butter (cut into tablespoons)

• 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• spiced rum or apple brandy

• cinnamon sticks for serving

Directions:

1. Simmer the apple cider in a large saucepan over medium heat.

2. Turn the heat setting to low.

3. Add the cinnamon, butter, brown sugar, nutmeg, cloves, and salt.

4. Stir the ingredients until the butter and brown sugar dissolve completely.

5. Guests can add a shot of rum or brandy and an orange slice if they desire. Keep everything on hand for a self-serve line.

Spiked Bourbon Apple Cider

This spiked hot apple cider pairs well with a crunchy slice of apple crisp. It is the perfect recipe for your autumn holiday parties since it serves around 10 guests.

Ingredients:

• 4 cups apple cider

• 1 stick of cinnamon

• 1 tablespoon orange juice

• 1 whole star anise

• 3 whole cloves

• favorite bourbon

Directions:

1. Bring the apple cider, orange juice, cinnamon, cloves, and star anise to a boil in a medium saucepan.

2. Lower the heat to a simmer.

3. Cook for 15 minutes.

4. Strain the mixture into a pitcher.

5. Serve it hot or cold with a shot of bourbon.

These recipes are great conversation starters for any fall gathering. Add alcohol for extra warming effects. Make sure to keep extra orange slices and cinnamon sticks on hand for garnishments. These drinks will warm your heart and soul this autumn. Give one a try today.