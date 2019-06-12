Healthy Meals that Travel Well

Going on a long journey can be tiring, and the limited number of food available either on a ship, an airplane, or a train would make us miss our kitchen and the food that we prepare. Going on a road trip, on the other hand, can be easily managed because we can stop wherever we wanted and buy the food that we want. If we are going on a long journey aboard a ship, airplane, or train, we should prepare for the meals that we will have to take in especially if we do not want to eat the meals offered on board. There are several food products that we can consider especially if we are going on a long journey, and we should always choose the healthy ones.

Choosing Your Food

You should start by making quick research online about the food products that you can bring when going on a long trip, and you should also consider how long these food products will last. If a food product would spoil in two to three days, make sure to eat them first. Here are some of the ideas that you can consider for your next journey:

Beef Jerky

this is a snack that is loaded with protein, and you can bring it on a long journey because it will not spoil that fast. Choose an organic beef jerky that can be bought from a local store that sells natural foods.

Popcorn

This snack is loaded with carbohydrates and fiber, providing you the energy that you need while on a trip. Opt to buy corn kernels from a local supplier and cook them on a pan. Avoid the packed ones that are microwaveable because of the number of chemicals used to make it.

Hard-boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a good snack that is loaded with protein and are easy to prepare. Just boil a pot of water and put in all of the eggs. Once it finished cooking, you can have a snack that can last long on a journey.

Protein Bars

Protein bars are the snack favored by bodybuilders and you can find them at any local grocery store. Buy the brand that offers a huge number of nutrients for the body, and you would see how eating it would keep you energized throughout the day.

String Cheese

String cheese is a food is loaded with good fat, complex carbohydrates, and protein. It is can be partnered with fruits like apple slices, perfect for a long road trip ahead.

Carrots

Carrots are vegetables filled with fiber and are perfect for munching while traveling. It will take you a while before you finish eating a whole slice of carrots, and it would have a positive effect on your body’s digestion.

Grapes

This small sweet fruit can be eaten anytime you wanted, and it has a lot of nutrients. The skins provide a good amount of fiber to the body, while the juices and the flesh and filled with vitamins and minerals that strengthen the immune system.

Hummus and Celery

Hummus is a favorite snack that originated from the Middle East, and it is loaded with protein, making your tummy full and satisfied. It is also rich in vitamin B. Celery, on the other hand, is filled with nutrients and it is also rich in water. Dipping it in hummus is the perfect way to go.

Greek Yoghurt

This snack is filled with protein, and you can mix it with any other healthy snacks available – you can mix it with fruits and nuts, which will add fiber to your snack.

Peanut Butter Sandwich

This old favorite can become a great snack for those who are on a long journey. Choose a peanut butter that does not have that much sugar, and slather it over a slice of wheat bread that would give you additional fiber that your body needs.

Pistachios

These green nuts are lower in calories, and it will give you the good fat that your body needs. It is also rich in fiber which aids in digestion.

Walnuts

Just like pistachios, these nuts are also filled with nutrients. It can supply your body with large amounts of omega fatty acids, and it is also rich in fiber. Eating these nuts on a journey would make your tummy satisfied.

Baked Chickpeas

Baking is a healthy form of cooking, and if you are ditching chips for your trip, consider making baked chickpeas instead. It is loaded with nutrients, and it is easy to prepare.

Ham and Cream Cheese Combo

This food combo is teeming with protein. Simply slather a spoon of cream cheese over a slice of ham, and roll it out. It is easy to make, and you can prepare the meal ahead of time.

Trail Mix

This snack is a classic favorite, and you can make it a day before your trip. What you need to do is to mix half a cup of cereals with pecans, shredded coconut, and dark chocolate chips.

Almond Butter and Strawberry Combination

If you really wanted to eat something sweet when on a long trip, a combination of almond butter and strawberry would be your best bet. This can satisfy your cravings for sweet foods without supplying your body with harmful sugars.

Protein Balls

This food can be made by combining oats, butter, fruits, nuts, shredded coconut, chocolate chips, and protein powder. Mix it until the texture becomes good enough to be rolled into balls. This can be carried easily inside a bag, and it will supply you with an adequate amount of protein on the go.

Dried Fruits

Avoid products that have added sugar or corn syrup. What you wanted to buy would be dried fruits that are made naturally, without any added preservatives or sugar. You can buy them from an organic store, or, you can also make your own version at home.

Tuna and Crackers

This food combination will supply your body with omega three fatty acids and protein from the tuna. The fiber and carbohydrates from the cracker would also give you an energy boost when on a long journey.

Guacamole with Sliced Bell Peppers

Avocados are known for their healthy fats, and bell peppers are rich in vitamins and minerals. When mixed together, this food combo can taste good and will give you the nutrients that your body needs. Instead of choosing chips and guacamole, choose guacamole and bell peppers instead.

Sunflower Seeds

This snack is perfect for those who wanted to get their daily dose of magnesium. It is also loaded with healthy fats. Eating sunflower seeds regularly can also lower the risk of heart attacks.

Peanut Butter Pretzels

This crunchy snack is a great alternative to those who are looking for a sweet snack that they can eat while on a journey. It is also filled with protein that is good for the muscles.

Bringing healthy snacks on a long journey can ease your cravings and hunger. However, you should choose the food that you will bring, because some of it can spoil easily. You should also spend a considerable amount of time preparing for the food that you will be taking on a trip. Check recipes online so that you can have a guide on what food items you should and should not bring on a trip.

Eating healthy while on a long journey will supply the nutrients that your body needs, and you would also be protected from a variety of diseases because of your strengthened immunity. Finally, enjoy your travel and the sights that you will be seeing along the way.